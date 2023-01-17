Most likely due to the lawsuit between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, many have turned to see Casio. But there are those who mix this with his fondness for dragonballand it is that there is a Casio watch where said interest is combined.

This model is known as G-Shock Dragon Ball Ga110 GA-110JDB-1A4CR and is focused on the male audience. Through the images in this note you can take a look at his outlandish appearance.

This digital analog watch measures 26 cm long and 50 mm wide, in addition to weighing only 78 grams. Apart from having a calendar, it has a chronograph and stopwatch. It is also waterproof to a depth of 200 m.

Yes, in the hypothetical case that they practice deep diving it will be useful. What about the price? This varies depending on the stores where it is for sale. In Liverpool it costs $5 thousand 949.15 Mexican pesos.

Font: casio.

In the chain mentioned before it has a reduction, since its regular price is $6 thousand 999 pesos. It is through this that you can get this Dragon Ball watch on the Casio website.

Another option to get it is Mercado Libre México, where there are a great variety of offers. Some people offer it for only $3,999 Mexican pesos, which is somewhat suspicious. But there are others that are more credible, such as the one for $6,599 pesos.

Font: casio.

What other features does this Dragon Ball Casio watch have?

This Casio watch from dragonballwhich is inspired by the series of z, has several details on its cover. Among them the logo of this brand that stands out between its two main hands.

It also features a subdial and bar indicators. As for its extensibility, it stands out for its design that makes it adjustable and combinable with any type of outfit. Regarding the material with which it is made, it is mostly resin.

Font: casio.

However, the glass that covers the dial is mineral, which gives it greater resistance. The warranty of the G-Shock Dragon Ball Ga110 GA-110JDB-1A4CR is one year, which is something that could be expected.

But watches of this brand usually last a long time. What we would like to warn you is that replicas of this article have begun to appear and their quality is not the same as the original.

