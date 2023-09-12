In recent months, Shakira managed to boost Casio with her famous phrase ‘You traded a Rolex for a Casio’ in part of his ‘Music Sessions #53’, the song he premiered with the Argentine producer Bizarrap eight months ago and which became a global trend.

The parallelism of the Barranquilla, along with the one made between Ferrari and Twingo, quickly went viral on social networks, as it can be understood that The comparison is related to Piqué’s loving past and present, who is now dating Clara Chía, a 24-year-old Spanish girl.

Shakira, who in her song hints that Rolex is better than Casio, unleashed a whole series of comments on social networks, where they point out that Casio will not be able to count on the luxury that the Rolex brand has, but they are recognized for their comfort, functionality, long life and a much more accessible price.

They reveal the millionaire figures that Casio earned for Shakira

After Shakira’s song was released in January of this year, it was revealed that Casio sales increased significantlyand the Colombian’s ‘attack’ on Gerard Piqué ‘filled’ the watch brand’s coffers.

Although the true extent of the phrase in the song ‘Music Session #53’ had not been revealed, in recent days, Toyotaro Hiarishigeneral manager of Casio in Latin America, spoke of the positive effect that the brand had.

According to the words of the manager in The Republicthe comparison of Rolex with a Casio boosted sales of watches around the world and the brand managed to multiply its profits as a result of a ‘derogatory’ phrase.

“There were countries that registered an increase of up to 3 times in the purchase of watches from the brand,” Hiraishi initially indicated for the aforementioned medium.

In fact, the positive effect was almost immediate, because a few days after the Shakira and Bizarrap song was released, the brand saw its sales increase exponentially. “What we observed is that sales exploded during the week after the launch”

And not only did it make Casio earn millions of dollars, the phrase opened the debate about which watch brand was better and allowed it to gain more followers in the following months.

