7/3/2023 – 7:15 pm

Casino Guichard-Perrachon warned today of the risk that it could enter into a default situation, in the middle of the conciliation process with creditors intermediated by the French Justice. The retailer’s action fell 3.34% on the Paris Stock Exchange this Monday, 3, after the news.

In a statement, the company said that the conciliators – who lead the debt restructuring negotiations – asked creditors to waive their right to claim prepayments based on any event of default under the financial clauses in “any event of default or cross-default ”.

However, although holders of bonds issued by Quatrim agreed to the request, holders of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2027 refused the request. For the other groups of creditors, the company is still awaiting a response in the coming days.

The company highlighted that, if any creditor does not agree with the requests, “the Group will take all necessary measures to guarantee the same treatment to the relevant creditors and preserve its liquidity during the conciliation process”.

Last week, Casino Guichard-Perrachon announced that it would need to convert much of its debt into equity as part of the so-called conciliation process. Indebted, the company also revealed plans to sell the stake in the Brazilian Grupo Pão de Açúcar and in the Colombian Éxito.























