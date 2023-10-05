Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/10/2023 – 7:10

The French retail group Casino Guichard-Perrachon, controller of Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) in Brazil, stated this Thursday, 5th, that it has reached a final agreement with secured creditors related to its financial restructuring.

The agreement involves creditors and a consortium formed by EP Equity Investment, an entity controlled by Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky, Fimalac and Attestor, according to a statement from Casino.

Casino said it continues to discuss with unsecured creditors and that trading with its shares, which were suspended on the Paris Stock Exchange on Wednesday (4), will resume this Thursday.

“Casino has reached an important milestone in its financial restructuring process by obtaining the agreement of its main creditors to a financial restructuring plan that creates a favorable framework for the sustainability of the Group’s activities, the continuity of jobs and headquarters, and the development across all its brands,” said the company’s CEO, Jean-Charles Naouri, in the statement.

The agreement, which follows preliminary pacts announced in July and September this year, reduces Casino’s debt by 6.1 billion euros.

The retailer will receive €1.2 billion in additional capital and convert €3.52 billion of unsecured debt and a further €1.355 billion of secured debt into equity.

The financial restructuring is still subject to regulatory authorizations and the SPV Consortium, managed by EP Equity Investment, will take control of the Casino when the process is completed, the statement says.

CEO

Casino also reported on Thursday that Philippe Palazzi will be appointed as its new CEO and president by a consortium of creditors who are expected to take control of the company as part of a financial restructuring.