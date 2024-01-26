Casino Guichard-Perrachon said this Friday, 26, that it received US$400 million for the sale of its direct 34.05% stake in the Colombian group Éxito, following the conclusion of the Public Offering of Shares (OPA) carried out by Grupo Calleja in Colombia and the United States.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), which is controlled by Casino, received US$156.4 million for its 13.31% stake in Éxito, says the French retailer in a statement, reiterating information already released by GPA.



