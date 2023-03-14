SAO PAULO (Reuters) – French group Casino has launched a secondary public offering of shares in wholesale Assaí that could move up to 4.2 billion reais if considered an additional lot and the closing prices of the shares on Monday.

Casino, which is pressured to reduce the volume of debt, has a 30.5% stake in the Brazilian wholesale network and the offer initially involves 174 million shares, or 12.9% of the stake held in the company. Assaí shares ended the day before quoted at 16.69 reais.

An additional batch of 80 million shares, or a 5.9% stake, may be offered “depending on market conditions”, Assaí said in a material fact to the market.

In mid-February, Assaí’s chief executive, Belmiro Gomes, stated that the chain was moving towards becoming a “corporation”, a company with dispersed capital, in view of the gradual reduction of Casino’s participation. At the time, Gomes indicated that new changes to the company’s bylaws should be announced in the coming months to consolidate this new governance. According to him, Assaí works with two consultancies to assess these measures.

If the French group manages to sell all the shares, including the additional lot of papers, the company’s stake in Assaí will shrink to 11.7%, while the outstanding shares will be 88.2% of the company’s capital.

Assaí also stated that given Casino’s offer, it discontinued its financial projections, but maintained the store opening projection.

Casino, which also controls GPA in Brazil, which owns the Pão de Açúcar chain, said this month that it would continue to sell assets in Latin America in 2023.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)