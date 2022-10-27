(Reuters) – French retailer Casino shares had the best trading session in their history after the company revealed that it was evaluating the sale of a stake in Brazilian wholesaler Assaí, which led to the closing of short positions.

Casino stock soared 15.72% to 10.05 euros. At maximum, it jumped more than 30%, at 11.33 euros. Until the day before, the paper accumulated a decline of almost 56% in the year.

As part of efforts to reduce debt, Casino has begun a study to potentially sell part of its stake in Assaí for around $500 million or more, depending on market conditions.

“I think (the reaction) is just due to closing short positions,” said Bryan Garnier analyst Clement Genelot. For him, the news reaffirms the Casino’s ability to respect its ‘covenant’ at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“I’m not saying that all the group’s problems are solved (…) but at least we bought some time”, he said.

For the Jefferies team, the measure could generate an ‘overhang’ in the shares in the short term, but it is positive in the long term, as it would improve the liquidity of securities and corporate governance.

(By Juliette Portala)