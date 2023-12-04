Monday, December 4, 2023, 11:46 p.m.

















Mazarrón society once again has one of its most illustrious buildings, the Casino. It is an architectural symbol of the golden age of Mazarrón mining and was also a direct witness to the cultural and social history of the municipality. In the mid-19th century, the property functioned as a mining office and home for the Albacete family, one of the most powerful families in those years, and around 1880 it was converted into a casino.

Unused for almost two decades and a victim of dangerous abandonment, last Friday, December 1, a new stage began. The Town Hall square was practically too small to accommodate the reopening of the building, which the mayor of Mazarrón, Ginés Campillo; The Councilor for Culture and Historical Heritage, Jorge Durán, and the official chronicler of the town, Mariano Guillén, staged a symbolic ribbon cutting and the discovery of a plaque on which it states that its restoration and enhancement has been possible « “Thanks to the Consistory’s own funds, the money of all the people of Mazarrón for the enjoyment of the citizens of our municipality.” The event was completed with an exhibition of photographs and documents that offer a glimpse into the rich history of the property.

«Personally I had been waiting for this night for a long time. You can’t imagine the immense joy and excitement I feel at being able to be here inaugurating this building. It has been many years of tireless struggle, of continuous work, but it is finally achieved. Consistency always has a reward and this award is for all the people of Mazarrón,” said Ginés Campillo, visibly moved.

meeting space



Campillo highlighted the need to return to Mazarrón a place of social meeting and the transmission of knowledge: “What this town really needs is to recover that space for social meeting, that transmission of knowledge, of culture, of experiences between neighbors.”

In a heartfelt tribute to the people who dedicated their lives to mining, the mayor stated that “this building has been a symbol of the splendor of mining in Mazarrón, but also of each and every one of the people who have worked in mining and who left their lives in them.

Jorge Durán stressed the importance of the event for the history of the municipality: “We have recovered a building that was in ruins to return it to the heritage of all Mazarron residents,” and took advantage of the occasion to announce a series of cultural activities, including conferences and exhibitions , which will take place in the renovated space.

The chronicler Mariano Guillén emphasized the role that the Mazarrón Casino has played as a meeting and communication place over the years, while advising “to turn it, together, into a beacon that illuminates this knowledge society of ours.” , a society that claims culture as the only engine to improve the world.