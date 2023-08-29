These are the words of Pier Ferdinando Casini reported by Notizie.com, regarding the penalty denied to Bologna at the Juventus Stadium:

“How can you not see with the Var. A great one Bologna defrauded of victoryI am bitter, disappointed and angry. This referee must be disbarred and kicked out immediately, he is a public danger, with all that the Var is there, what happened is sensational. It’s indecent”.