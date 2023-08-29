Harsh comment by Pier Ferdinando Casini after the Bologna match against Juventus
These are the words of Pier Ferdinando Casini reported by Notizie.com, regarding the penalty denied to Bologna at the Juventus Stadium:
“How can you not see with the Var. A great one Bologna defrauded of victoryI am bitter, disappointed and angry. This referee must be disbarred and kicked out immediately, he is a public danger, with all that the Var is there, what happened is sensational. It’s indecent”.
#Casinis #outburst #penalty #Var #referee #disbarred
