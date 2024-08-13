Casini, the clue on social media: “Adelante! On the way to Santiago…”

Pier Ferdinando Casini he decided to spend his summer holidays in a rather unusual way, no mountain chalets or sunbathing by the sea, the last of the Christian Democrats, as he likes to define himself in his book, has decided to do the famous Camino de Santiago. Many people discovered it on social media, where the former Speaker of the House wrote in a post five days ago: “Adelante! Ultreia! On the way to Santiago de Compostela”. Bologna Calcio backpack on his shoulder and his companion at his side, Casini explains the reason for this spiritual journey. “At a certain age — he sighs on the phone to Il Corriere della Sera — a Meditation supplement does not hurtperhaps it would be useful for all ages but everyone should look into their own garden…”.

“It’s been years since as Speaker of the House I went to Santiago de Compostela, which – Casini continues to Il Corriere – the idea was buzzing around in my mind to make the journey and return to this place so full of spirituality and also to the roots of Christianity in Europe”. But Casini revealed that he had taken a shortcut: “I didn’t make 800, nor half.: I limited myself to 100 final kilometers prescribed for Compostela. However, I must confess one thing: when I arrived in Santiago I was sorry to have finished and I immediately told myself that I wanted to do it again, but everything“.