Image of the influencer with Bolsonaro’s PL ballot box number was shared and then deleted by Flávio Bolsonaro

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) published this Sunday (23.Oct.2022) a fake montage of youtuber Casimiro holding yellow balloons with the number 22, which would be a reference to the urn number of Jair Bolsonaro.

Casimiro expressed himself in his profiles on the networks and criticized what he classified as “rough setup”. She also declared again that she will vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in the 2nd round, on October 30, 2022.

“As soon as I woke up, I saw the crude montage made with the intention of deceiving the voter one week before the 2nd round. I repudiate the use of my image without authorization for electoral purposes and reaffirm my position of dissatisfaction with the current government. As you know, on the 30th my vote is 13”declared Casimiro.

In the real photo, the balloons that Casimiro holds form the number 29 – the influencer turned 29 on Thursday (20.Oct.2022).

With Casimiro’s response, Flávio Bolsonaro deleted the image and apologized.

“Dear @Casimiro I apologize for the wrong post. It was my advice, but responsibility is not transferred. As soon as I found out, I had it removed immediately. God willing, Bolsonaro will win and we will continue to rescue Brazil from the chaos left by PT. Abs!”wrote the senator.