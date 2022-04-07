Evidently he couldn’t find the right words to best describe him. Here because Iker Casillas has chosen a very particular way to enhance Karim Benzema after the hat-trick, the second in a row, scored in the Champions League.

The attacker of the real Madridafter being decisive in the comeback of the Blancos against PSG in the second leg of the second leg, he also put the stamp in the 1-3 of his team at Stamford Bridge with a set that literally drove the former Spanish goalkeeper crazy.

ON SOCIAL – The confirmation comes from what is written on Twitter right from Casillas that, not finding the proper terms to describe the proof of Benzemahe chose a very particular way to praise him: “K9 is Spiderman. K9 is Wolverine. K9 is the building keeper. K9 is your best friend. K9 is your grandmother. K9 is the president of the United States. K9 is the l ‘instructor with whom you jump with the parachute. K9 is your guardian angel. K9 is God! “. See also The possible alignment of the United States team to face Mexico

April 7, 2022 (change April 7, 2022 | 10:11)

