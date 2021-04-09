The die is cast in the elections to the presidency of the Association of Spanish Footballers. After the massive vote by mail of a large part of the 11,908 members, today it was the turn of the candidates to exercise their right at the union’s headquarters, in Madrid’s Gran Vía 30. Gaizka Toquero, the former player of Athletic, Alavés and Zaragoza who retired 18 months ago, was the first to go to the polls at 12:40, accompanied by his trusted team. After arriving in the capital yesterday and staying in a hotel on the outskirts, he made an appearance without making much noise and accompanied by his work team. David Aganzo, president since 2017 after replacing Luis Rubiales in office, appeared a few minutes later, becoming only one hundred meters from his adversary when he was already leaving the facilities. The former Madrid forward appeared surrounded by his Praetorian guard with Iker Casillas, José Antonio Camacho and Míchel at the helm.

The face-to-face voting, which began at 10:00, will be extended until 18:00 this Friday. To be able to vote, you must be of legal age, be a member prior to the call and not be penalized. Of the total number of players who are called to the polls, 6.48% belong to First and Second, 15.47% to 2nd B, 38.82% to Third and lower categories and 3.36% to First , Second and National female. Of these, 9.31% reside abroad. The remaining 26.56% are retired or without equipment. On the morning of this Friday, players and former players such as Toni Moral, Cota, Riki, Álex Pérez, Pedro Jaro, Roberto Fresnedoso … Others, less well known, had some difficulty finding the headquarters since it is buried between scaffolding and, perhaps, because it was their first visit to it.

The results, predictably, will not be known until dawn, in true American style, due to the complexity of the count. Starting at 6:00 p.m., it will proceed, above all, to check that the vote by mail has been carried out in accordance with the electoral law. The votes of the players who requested to speak remotely in March had to include their ballot in an envelope which, in turn, goes inside a larger one with the essential requirements to vote by mail (ID, authorization, etc. ). Therefore, once the legality of the vote is verified one by one, then all together, respecting anonymity, they must be added to the ballot box with the votes in person to begin the count. This will be done continuously, without rest and without postponement to Saturday morning, so that there are no suspicions in the custody of the votes.

Union sources assure that this laborious process, which has nothing to do with municipal, regional or general elections, will take these elections to enter the Board of Directors until tomorrow. Then it will be when the provisional result is known, on which allegations and challenges can be made until Tuesday. On Wednesday, once these possible conflicts were resolved by the Electoral Commission composed of Leopoldo Pardo Serrano (president), Iván López García de la Riva (member), Rodrigo García Lucas (member) and María José López González (secretary), the final result will be announced and a president will be proclaimed. His term will run until 2025.

First elections with two candidates

There will finally be some excitement after AFE’s 43-year history. Since Quino beat Villar in 1978, the single candidacy has always prevailed. The first president was until 1982, although he was relieved for a year by Asensio. Then Iriarte arrived. There, the players did vote since, despite being the only candidate, their legality was questioned for having remained a member of the management board. Gerardo González succeeded him (1988) until he withdrew his candidacy in 2010 due to mistrust with his board of directors, thus leaving Rubiales free. The president of the RFEF appointed Aganzo to succeed him and then the Assembly ratified him with an overwhelming majority.