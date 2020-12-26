Iker Casillas recalls in the last chapter of ‘Hang the Wings’ by Movistar + several chapters of the twilight of his career and the beginning of his new life: his substitution in the European Championship of France 2016, the resignation to play against Croatia, his last football match, his candidacy for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation …



Substitution at Euro 2016: “Some of us have earned the right that, at least, it is he who tells us whether or not we are going to be part of the team. After being with Vicente for eight years, plus another four in Madrid and knowing me since we were 9, I think one minute he can explain it to you, even though you don’t agree with him. I felt bad, I felt annoyed, I felt hurt, I felt sad … I didn’t want any more controversy, I went to Porto to be Don’t worry. That’s how my heart was, it couldn’t take it anymore. “

Give up playing against Croatia: “When they asked me, I said that the best thing I could do was to continue with David (De Gea). I didn’t see myself qualified to play that third game. If you won, you went one side of the group; if you lost, you went the other. Luckily I said no, because if that day we lost the game, as we lost 2-1, we would have gone the other way we went, that Italy was our turn. And I am very convinced that, like the day of the At the end of Lisbon or the World Cup in Brazil, people were waiting to say that it was not right, that how Del Bosque was betting on Casillas and that we lost 2-1 to Croatia “.

His last game, in the field of Rio Ave: “We had countless chances to win 3-0. In a silly play they put us 1-2 and people start to lose their position. In the end, in an absurd play they make us 2-2, they draw us and there they practically vanish our options to fight for the championship. That was the scenario in which I lived my last soccer game. Four or five days later I had a heart attack. It seems like yesterday when I was playing soccer and I didn’t think it was going to be my last Going back to this field makes me stir up everything that happened that day and two days later. It’s life. “

Candidacy for the presidency of the RFEF: “There is always someone who tells you about it or who tells you because of the years you have been in the National Team. I have been thinking about it for many days and weeks. Many rides that I have taken through Porto by bicycle, a lot of reflection. One day you are going to train and at The next day you are preparing to be president of the Federation. If I see that things are not going the way I would like, which is being elected president, well, nothing happens. One day you are here and, in a matter of minutes, you can be elsewhere “.

Resignation of candidacy for confinement: “It is June 10, the elections to the presidency of the Federation are announced. I am in Portugal and until July 1 they do not open borders with Spain. When one of the two candidates cannot move, you yourself realize that It is a capital obstacle. Therefore, it is best to put an end to the issue of the Federation at this time and then we will see what we are going to do. “

Medical check: “I was running for 15 minutes. The first ones were smoother, but then they went up. All great and case filed. Everything is erased from your mind and I can now lead a normal life.”

Return to O Dragao: “The last time I played in O Dragao it was against Santa Clara. I am a little nervous to have stepped on the pitch again, I had not done it for a long time. It is a moment of farewell. Whenever there is a beginning there has to be I am excited because I am living many memories of the last five years that I have played soccer. I will always consider this my home too. Just as there was a beginning in San Mamés, it also has to have an ending. As a child I had the illusion of being the best in the world, I have achieved it five times. I was excited to win a World Cup with my country and I have achieved it. I was excited to win European Cups with Real Madrid and I have achieved it. Maybe my end is not the end dreamed, possibly, but I have no complaints. Here we are, wanting to put stories in this life, I hope it has a long way to go, but I have been living day to day for a long time. “

Be considered a legend: “It’s rare for me to see myself as a legend. I do not think it is. It costs me a lot and gives me even a little respect.