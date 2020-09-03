The Central Bank for the first time disclosed statistics on payments for goods and services through the fast payment system (FPS). During the year of operation of the mechanism, the Russians performed more than 110 thousand operations for a total amount of over 500 million rubles , the regulator told Izvestia. According to the largest banks and retailers, the number of C2B transactions is growing by 50-60% every month, including thanks to the popularization of the technology under conditions of self-isolation and quarantine measures. Nevertheless the indicators of the system still occupy less than 1% of the total volume of non-cash transactions, experts estimate.

First data

The functionality of payment by QR code appeared in SBP on September 1, 2019. Since that moment, more than 25 thousand companies and individual entrepreneurs have registered in the system, the Bank of Russia told Izvestia … The regulator shared statistics: over the past year, Russians made 110 thousand transfers in favor of legal entities (C2B payments), paying for goods and services worth over 500 million rubles. The popularization and convenience of this type of payment, as well as the opportunity for sellers to reduce their costs on commissions for accepting payments, contribute to a steady increase in indicators, the Central Bank stressed. The Bank of Russia expects the growth of C2B transactions to continue next year as well.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ilya Pitalev

The largest banks confirmed to Izvestia that payment for goods and services through the SBP is rapidly gaining momentum. The number of monthly payments via QR codes in July increased 17 times compared to January, while the average check grew 27 times, up to 2 thousand rubles, said Irina Kuzmina, Development Director of Delobank (SKB Bank Group) … According to her, the increase in the average indicator speaks of the emerging trust from the buyers, even when making high-value purchases.

Every month the volume of transactions in favor of legal entities in the SBP grows by 50-60%, as estimated for Izvestia in Promsvyazbank.

– The period of self-isolation became a strong incentive for the development of this service. Then retailers began to be massively interested in accepting payments using QR codes and were actively connecting this service. This gave a result in the summer, when the volume of payments in favor of legal entities through the SBP increased twofold, – emphasized in Promsvyazbank.

At the same time, the pandemic slowed down the connection of new banks to QR code payments. For example, VTB delayed scaling and the transition to industrial mode due to coronavirus restrictions, when many stores were closed and it was difficult to carry out technical work. , stressed the vice-president of the bank Alexey Kirichek. Nowadays, only 15 credit organizations connect retail outlets to the service, it follows from the data on the official portal of the system.

Today, many banks are actively promoting payment by QR codes, noted the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Bank “Vesta” (part of the MKB group) Alexey Fedorov. According to him, an advertising and educational campaign at the federal level among cardholders and enterprises from the SME segment could popularize this payment method.

In the first half of August, the volume of payments through the SBP in Wildberries increased by 73% compared to July, a company representative said. … According to him, purchases by Russians for the new academic year became the growth driver. Prior to this, a surge in transactions through the Central Bank service was in April, when the amount of payments increased 4.5 times – this was due to the increased popularity of cashless payments due to the self-isolation regime, Wildberries recalled.

Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

Payment by SBP is already being tested in X5 Retail Group (Perekrestok, Pyaterochka, Karusel stores) and Ozon. They plan to implement the technology in the Lenta chain of stores, their representatives told Izvestia.

Less than a percent

SBP is especially beneficial for small retail outlets, since the commission for accepting non-cash payments in the system is several times lower than acquiring when paying by card (0.4–0.7% versus 1.2–3%). Nevertheless, compared to the 6 million SMEs operating in Russia – 25 thousand companies that have connected payment by QR code – this is not much, says Alexey Voylukov, vice president of the Association of Banks of Russia. According to him, taking into account the unlimited financial and regulatory capabilities of the Central Bank, the results of the first year are rather modest.

At the same time, according to statistics from the Bank of Russia, as of January 1, 2020, there were more than 3 million card service terminals throughout the country. Moreover, for the whole of 2019, their number increased by 400 thousand.

Photo: Depositphotos

– SBP cuts the expenses of banks for servicing retail outlets. Terminals require installation, maintenance, configuration, while the QR code is posted by the seller himself. Credit organizations are interested in any new service that can generate income … They will not resist third-party technologies, only if at the same time they do not introduce similar products of their own, – said Alexey Voylukov.

In August 2019, Sberbank launched its own service for payments using QR codes. Now more than 150 thousand partners have connected it, and the number of operations is already several hundred thousand per month, Izvestia was told at Sberbank. The credit institution does not comment on plans to connect the service to the SBP.

The number of transactions of 110 thousand and their volume of 500 million rubles per year are not great. For comparison: the total amount of payments for goods and services on bank cards for the year (from April 2019 to March 2020 – the latest available data from the Central Bank) amounted to about 27.5 trillion rubles, said Alexander Bakhtin, investment strategist at BCS Premier. Thus, the share of SBP is still less than 1% … Nevertheless, according to the expert, for a fundamentally new technology, unusual for Russians, the results indicate a high potential of the mechanism. In the future, it will develop due to the low commission rate.

Earlier, retail representatives reported that the development of the mechanism will push the implementation of the Direct Debet function in the system – the ability to tie up an account through an SBP for payment on the Internet. The NSPK (SBP payment center) told Izvestia that this scenario is planned to be launched in 2021.