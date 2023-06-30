At the time, then president of the bank would have questioned whether the employee was “bambi” and “fresh”
Caixa Econômica Federal filed another lawsuit against the former president of the institution, Pedro Guimarães. In the action, Caixa claims compensation in the amount of R$ 52,000 paid by the bank to an employee who claims to have been forced by Guimarães to eat pepper. The information was published by the newspaper The globe this Thursday (June 29, 2023).
The narrated case took place in October 2020, on a trip to the Chico Mendes Agency, in Amazonas. According to the complaint, Guimarães put pepper on the employees’ plate during dinner and forced the group to eat. On the occasion, the employee dripped lemon drops to disguise the taste when he was asked by the then president if he was “bambi” It is “fresh”.
“As people tried to eat and felt sick from the strong heat of the pepper, the president laughed. A colleague tried to hide the pepper under a lettuce leaf. The president stuck his hand into her plate of food, threw the lettuce away, and served her two more ladles of pepper.”says the lawsuit, according to the report.
To the Power360Caixa declared that it does not tolerate “no type of harassment by its directors or employees”. According to the institution, the implementation of actions to combat sexual and moral harassment practices was reinforced.
According to the bank, the Board of Directors ordered an external investigation and a committee “independent” to follow up on complaints, without prejudice to the investigation conducted by Caixa’s internal affairs department.
DISMISSAL FOR HARASSMENT
Pedro Guimarães was dismissed on June 29, 2022 from the Presidency of Caixa Econômica Federal. He is accused by company employees of sexual harassment.
According to metropolises, the cases of abuse would have occurred, for the most part, on work trips from Guimarães. The news portal recorded testimonials from 5 employees in videos that preserve their identities.
In one of them, one of the employees said she was invited to go to the pool of the hotel where they were. She and a colleague were watching Guimarães swim when one of the executive’s assistants said: “What if the president wants to have sex with you?”
Another case reported by metropolises that’s when Guimarães suggested that a work trip to Porto Seguro should be transformed into a “carnival out of season” on what “no one will be anyone’s” and would be “everyone naked”.
An employee reported having heard the following phrase from Guimarães: “I will rip you. Will bleed”.
Here is the full text of the note released by Caixa on June 29, 2023:
“Caixa emphasizes that it does not tolerate any type of harassment by its directors or employees and informs that it has strengthened its governance to investigate complaints, protect whistleblowers and bank employees, as well as the institution itself. In addition to judicial and correctional measures, actions were reinforced and implemented to combat sexual and moral harassment practices at the bank.
“With regard to the case, the Board of Directors decided to hire an external investigation and, subsequently, an independent committee was set up to follow up on all complaints, without prejudice to the investigation conducted by Internal Affairs.
“Caixa’s Internal Affairs concluded its investigation in September 2022 and, after acknowledging the Board of Directors, due to the former director’s absence from the company, sent the conclusive report to the competent bodies (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, General Internal Affairs of the Union, Public Ministry of Labor and Public Ethics Commission) in September and October 2022, and remains available to the authorities.
“In the last year, 34 employees were penalized after disciplinary proceedings were instituted to investigate conduct related to moral and/or sexual harassment, of which 18 had their employment contract terminated, 7 were suspended, 6 were warned and 3 were excluded and/ or exempt.
“Caixa linked its Internal Affairs directly to the Board of Directors, giving it greater independence, and improved its processes in order to investigate, more quickly, cases of harassment. Priority treatment for these demands is carried out by the Specialized Nucleus for Investigating Harassment in the Corregedoria, whose main objectives are to combat harassment within the scope of Caixa, fostering a culture of integrity, with actions also aimed at training and prevention.
“The bank created the internal channel Dialogo Seguro Caixa, designed to welcome and support employees, as well as to receive suggestions through a specific form on the topics of sexual and moral harassment. The treatment of demands is carried out by a multidisciplinary group that provides humanized care to those who choose to receive internal guidance. In the external channel, for complaints, a specific module was also made available to employees for assistance by a psychologist, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The channel is managed by an external and independent company, to guarantee total protection of the whistleblower’s identity.
“The recreation of the Vice Presidency of People, by the current management, is part of a movement to modernize the bank’s structure, with a focus on humanized management and employee appreciation.
“Another important action was the implementation of a specific policy to prevent and combat moral and sexual harassment and discrimination, in addition to acculturation actions on the subject (such as lectures, dialogue circles, mandatory certifications, creation of a page with informative content, among others). others) for employees and managers.
“With regard to the aforementioned lawsuits, Caixa clarifies that it filed a request with the Federal Court to be admitted as an assistant to the prosecution of the Public Ministry in the criminal lawsuit filed against the former director. The bank also filed a claim for reimbursement of the amounts it was ordered to pay in the Labor Court for moral harassment practiced against an employee. A lawsuit for administrative impropriety will also be filed on account of irregular action on the boards of companies in which the bank had the prerogative to make the nomination.
“Caixa reaffirms its purpose of promoting healthy working conditions and defending the institution and its employees against any form of harassment”.
