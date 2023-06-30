At the time, then president of the bank would have questioned whether the employee was “bambi” and “fresh”

Caixa Econômica Federal filed another lawsuit against the former president of the institution, Pedro Guimarães. In the action, Caixa claims compensation in the amount of R$ 52,000 paid by the bank to an employee who claims to have been forced by Guimarães to eat pepper. The information was published by the newspaper The globe this Thursday (June 29, 2023).

The narrated case took place in October 2020, on a trip to the Chico Mendes Agency, in Amazonas. According to the complaint, Guimarães put pepper on the employees’ plate during dinner and forced the group to eat. On the occasion, the employee dripped lemon drops to disguise the taste when he was asked by the then president if he was “bambi” It is “fresh”.

“As people tried to eat and felt sick from the strong heat of the pepper, the president laughed. A colleague tried to hide the pepper under a lettuce leaf. The president stuck his hand into her plate of food, threw the lettuce away, and served her two more ladles of pepper.”says the lawsuit, according to the report. To the Power360Caixa declared that it does not tolerate “no type of harassment by its directors or employees”. According to the institution, the implementation of actions to combat sexual and moral harassment practices was reinforced. According to the bank, the Board of Directors ordered an external investigation and a committee “independent” to follow up on complaints, without prejudice to the investigation conducted by Caixa’s internal affairs department. See also The political scientist assessed the version of the involvement of Kennedy's successor in his assassination DISMISSAL FOR HARASSMENT Pedro Guimarães was dismissed on June 29, 2022 from the Presidency of Caixa Econômica Federal. He is accused by company employees of sexual harassment. According to metropolises, the cases of abuse would have occurred, for the most part, on work trips from Guimarães. The news portal recorded testimonials from 5 employees in videos that preserve their identities. In one of them, one of the employees said she was invited to go to the pool of the hotel where they were. She and a colleague were watching Guimarães swim when one of the executive’s assistants said: “What if the president wants to have sex with you?” Another case reported by metropolises that’s when Guimarães suggested that a work trip to Porto Seguro should be transformed into a “carnival out of season” on what “no one will be anyone’s” and would be “everyone naked”. An employee reported having heard the following phrase from Guimarães: “I will rip you. Will bleed”.