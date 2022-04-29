The term may seem a bit complicated: supply chain finance focused on the middle market. Even more complex is the operation of companies operating in this sector. Let’s keep it simple, by taking a self-employed driver as an example before the creation of travel apps. In addition to the effort to find passengers and build a customer base, there was the trust factor as a barrier to the match. On the one hand, the driver did not know what the passenger’s characteristics were and whether he would be able to pay for the service. On the other hand, the passenger was not sure of the qualifications of the professional behind the wheel. It took time to form a trusting relationship. Let’s go back to the supply chain finance for the middle market. It makes it easier for the ‘driver’ (credit agents) to find their ‘passengers’ (medium companies in the supply chain that need credit). Faster and more efficiently. But there is still the issue of reliability. That’s where Cashforce comes in, which connects the ends of the process and with its technological tools reduces risks.

With synchrony between product, information and finances, the idea is to provide an efficient management to customers. “We have transformed supply chain finance into just in time finance, which is financing at the exact moment the supplier needs it, in the right volume for the buyer, delivering the value that credit represents to the supply chain,” said Fernando Marinari, Founder and CEO of Cashforce. They are two main pillars in the company’s business model, which went into operation a year and a half ago. The first is to make digital management tools available to customers – such as a financial position portal, control of deliveries, issuance of collections, updating of assignors’ records. The second is access to an automated credit marketplace via multi-financers (from banks to factoring, from Investment Funds in Credit Law to securitization companies).

“The lack of supplier resources to invest in production affects the balance in the supply chain” Fernando Marinari, CEO of Cashforce.

It was like putting together all the pains and from them offering all the solutions. “And all with attractive rates, as it works like a reverse auction”, stated Marinari, citing the possibility of the companies that buy from suppliers being the financing agents. “They can take advantage of the surplus cash to do this.” In this system, it is also possible to divide the credit granted among several financiers. If a company needs BRL 10 million and a bank approves BRL 5 million, the other half can be absorbed by other partner agents in the marketplace.

360 DEGREES The focus on medium-sized companies is justified by the fact that they are in the so-called limbo zone, with difficult access to credit. Large financial institutions tend to create strict criteria and normally work with linear rates, regardless of the sector and the characteristics of the company. This all hampers the granting of financing. According to Martin Luz, co-founder and CMO of Cashforce, the platform allows a 360-degree view of the entire operation so that all actors have transparent data. “We were able to gather information about the supplier’s history based on its sales trajectory. And we point out the capacity of your operation and delivery, which is the most important [na análise de concessão do crédito]”, he said. This plus the sharing of credit limits and risk sharing among lenders. Fernando Marinari points out that so far “the default rate is zero”.

In a normal operation, the financing is granted between 15 and 45 days. With the Cashforce platform, it’s instant, same-day release. “The supplier’s lack of resources to invest in production affects the balance in the supply chain and directly impacts the business,” said Marinari. For Martin Luz, the availability of immediate resources “generates a healthy win-win-win environment and makes the production chain oil”. In a year and a half of operation, R$ 600 million were moved. The expectation is to close 2022 with R$ 2 billion in credits. 5,000 customers are registered on the platform, with a forecast of 10,000 by the end of the year. An ecosystem that multiplies opportunities through the synchronization and strength of Cashforce.