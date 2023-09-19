UFMG research states that tax refunds are more effective in combating inequality than product exemptions

The tax return scheme to the population provided for in the tax reform will increase the consumption power of 89% of the country’s population. This is what the study “How cashback can reduce inequalities in Brazil” states, carried out by researchers from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) and published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo this Tuesday (September 19, 2023).

According to the survey, the benefit will cover families with a monthly income of up to 15 minimum wages. This is equivalent to almost R$20,000, considering the current minimum wage of R$1,320. The research also states that the lower the individual’s per capita income, the greater their purchasing power with cashback. For those with income of up to 1 minimum wage, the gain will be 21%.

The researchers say that the cashback system is more effective in combating social inequality compared to simply exempting products, which would mainly benefit those who already have greater purchasing power.

To arrive at this data, the research uses as a starting point a return of R$9.8 billion per year under the new tax rule. The measure would benefit 72.3 million Brazilians, with 85% of them belonging to families with up to 1 minimum wage of income. The numbers take into account the rate of new taxes on goods and services at 24% without cashback.

Financing the measure will be possible, according to the research, if the government reduces the discount foreseen in the new taxes for part of the sectors of the economy from 60% to 50%. The same proposal was present in the first versions of the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies. The group of researchers at UFMG predicts a reduction of 0.73 percentage points in the final tax rate with the initiative.

The study covers different experiences with cashback around the world, in countries such as Uruguay, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Argentina and Canada. There is also mention of 1 Brazilian state that already makes similar use of the system, Rio Grande do Sul.

In the models evaluated, governments use, for example, early benefit transfers or the release of discounts on card purchases. In most cases, the authorities did not give up on maintaining exemptions and implementing cashback. In the view of the study group, however, the measure restricts the scope of the benefit.