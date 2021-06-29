Cashback, the control room has decided: no refunds from July 1st

Cashback, the long-awaited decision has arrived: Prime Minister Mario Draghi during yesterday’s control room confirmed the cancellation of the “10% state reimbursement mechanism on expenses made with credit cards, debit cards and payment applications”. Italians will thus have only 24 hours to ask for the missing rewards: the first semester will close on 30 June. And, unlike what was previously thought, there will be no renewal, at least for six months. For now, the government wants a “pause for reflection” to understand how and if to reintroduce the cashback measure.

Cashback, the storm breaks out on social media: “Stop the blocking of layoffs, cashback blocked, increase bills … we need Giuseppe Conte”

An initiative that many Italians did not really like. Sui social, particularly on Twitter, a real storm has broken out. Users contested, almost in unison, the decision of the control room of the Draghi government to stop the cashback measure. “I state that I do not work, I do not receive the RdC, and the family’s only salary has been reduced by 30% for more than a year. I had counted on 150 euros. There are not many but they would have been useful, for some unexpected events. Luckily it was not the time to remove but to give cashback”, Writes Paola. Ana Maria instead tweets: “The cashback that it brought out a bit of escapism, evidently it was working and so it gets rid of. I will die but I will not understand certain things ”.

Eugenio also adds to the dose, saying: “The cashback has forced all the crafty shopkeepers in my country to put the pos, my grandmothers, used only with cash, have had a Spid and a card done at the post office, now they use only that . But apparently in Italy tax evaders count more“. Much harder Cristina declares: “Stop the blocking of layoffs, blocked cashback, increase bills, annuities to the condemned … We need Giuseppe Conte in our life”. A little more ironic Ornella who writes: “Canceled the cashback, long live tax evasion until the abolition of the citizen’s income?”.

Few instead the rumors that support the decision of the control room of the Draghi government on the cashback block: “They take away the cashback ok, just keep paying with cards to intercept and stop a minimum of evasion. I will continue to do so. If they do not accept electronic payments, change bars ”, writes Alex. “Tax evasion is fought by asking for a fight or an invoice not from the merchant, not through cashback,” says a user with the nickname Joker. Instead for Raffaello Zanini “cashback is one nonsense. It also fosters a culture of stupid bank employees warning very wealthy retirees that their cash withdrawals will be reported if they don’t have ATMs. Witch hunt “.