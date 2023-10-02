Genoa – “On the Genoa Pra’-Masone-Ovada section of the A26, which territorially presents particular orographic and infrastructural complexities, as well as traffic volumes characterized by a strong commuter component, the reinforced cashback with tolls refunded up to 100% for category A and B vehicles if the transits will be late”. This was declared by the Ligurian regional councilor of the League and president of the III Productive Activities commission Alessio Piana who in a note thanks the deputy minister Edoardo Rixi.

“Following various meetings with the managers of Autostrade per l’Italia and the agenda of the League approved by the regional council – we read in a note released by Piana – we managed to experimentally start the reimbursement of the 100% for all transits that have Ovada or Masone as their origin or destination if more than 10 minutes of delay are recorded for at least three transits per month and the reimbursement of the 75% for the first two transits per month on the same route, always if more than 10 minutes of delay are recorded (if they are more than 15 minutes within 29 kilometers the refund will increase to 100% and if they are more than 30 minutes for 30-49 kilometers the refund will be in any case 100%). The experimentation starts today.”

The turning point on motorway tolls on the A26 has been presented to the mayors of Valle Stura by the managers of Aspi and by the deputy minister of MIT Edoardo Rixi. “This is an excellent result and an important signal for the area which was achieved in the interest of residents, students, workers, commuters, businesses and local authorities who have been suffering severe inconveniences for years and could no longer bear the mockery of continuing to pay for an unacceptable service.”