Residents of the Moscow region who timely pay for utility bills can now receive cashback. The head of the region Andrey Vorobyov spoke about the launch of the “Communal Bonus” program.

“Many are accustomed to receiving bonuses or cashback from banks and shops, pharmacies and gas stations. Now, according to the same scheme, a small part of utility bills will be returned in the form of discounts on utility services, transport or various purchases, ”the governor explained on his Instagram page.

According to him, thanks to cashback it will be possible to save several thousand rubles a year, the portal reports. “Moscow region today”…

At the end of December, the deputy head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Vitaly Korolev told Izvestia that in 2021 the growth in the total payment of citizens for housing and communal services in Russia on average was determined at 4%. The increase will take place on July 1.

During an expanded meeting of the board of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation on March 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention to the problem of unjustified growth in utility tariffs and the low quality of service in this area. “It is clear that the economy lives by its own laws and it is very dangerous to get into these laws. But I am talking specifically about unjustified growth and non-compliance with service quality standards, an attempt to unjustifiably redistribute funds allocated for infrastructure repairs, ”the head of state emphasized.