O Linkerexclusive bank for MEIs, small It is averages companieswill give up to R$100 in money in the account for every R$10,000 used on the fintech card. The benefit is cumulative It is can reach up to R$50 thousand directly into the account for customers who use the virtual card throughout the month of November. The bank, which has already handled more than R$2 billion, offers personalized services for companies with annual revenue of up to R$10 million. Currently, there are more than 50 thousand CNPJs in your customer base.

The virtual card, used in the credit function, is international It is no annual fee for all customers. For participate in the Black Friday campaign, customers must be within one of the plans Go, One It is Multi. The amount will be deposited directly into the account in up to 40 days after the end of the campaign, in 30th of November.

Fintech, with a larger customer base focused on retail and e-commerce, offers plans subscription following the same model as streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

According to the CEO It is co-founder of LinkerDavid Mourão, the expectation is to encourage the use of the company’s virtual card fintech in the long-awaited November purchases. Fintech also plans to enter the card machine competition, a promise for 2024.

“We are going to offer the machine for all of ours plans we are increasingly thinking in solutions for we work alongside the MEIs It is of SMEs in all fronts”, he states.

Plans

Business-oriented in early stage It is For those willing to test the platform, the first plan, called “Go”, does not involve a monthly fee, has free pix It is card with no annual fee. In other transactions It is services, the customer pays according to use.

The second plan, called “One”, has a monthly fee of R$34.90 It is is aimed at freelancers It is individual microentrepreneurs. In addition to the “Go” plan services, it includes the issuance of service invoices directly into the account, a MEI area for tax control, in addition to DDA, cash flow It is the possibility of having multi-users.

The third option, called “Multi”, has a monthly fee of R$79.90 It is is directed to companies with more advanced operations. Offers the same features as plans previous It is adds additional corporate cards for limit expenses It is organize the budget, exclusive profiles for accountants, partners It is financial, access to the first incursion of Linker in the Open Finance concept, consolidating statements from all bank accounts, in addition to automated cash flow in the account.

The fourth plan, “Ultra”, is focused on companies with large financial flow who want management, exclusivity It is customization, has a monthly fee of R$ 159.90 It isas a difference from others plansbrings 0.5% cashback on purchases with a virtual card from R$50, personalized invoices with the company brand It is cash flow in the account integrated with Open Finance.