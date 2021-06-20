We are in the pipeline for the first half of the state cashback, a 10% refund on purchases made with digital currency. An anti-cash incentive move that provides for a ceiling of 1500 euros of transactions (for a maximum repayment of 150 euros) and a minimum number of 50 transactions to be carried out in the 6 months, from 1 January to 30 June 2021. Beyond the standard repayment a “Supercashback” of 1500 euros was also provided for the 100 thousand users with the most transactions ever compared to the total number of registered citizens.

The latest news on the subject is that “anti-cunning” controls are coming, to stem all those who have implemented a series of tricks to artificially inflate the number of transactions. Among the most used techniques is that of dividing small expenses into a very high number of operations.

The complaint came from the service station managers, stormed to self-service refueling, which hinted at the possibility of taking advantage of a regulatory vacuum, namely the lack of an explicit prohibition on dividing an expense into many operations.