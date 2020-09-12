This week it turned identified concerning the return of the cashback program to journey companies in Russia. The trade obtained this information with enthusiasm – the motion, which in only a week (for the primary time was held from August 21 to twenty-eight), considerably stimulated the demand for home holidays, had an opportunity to totally understand its potential. Learn extra concerning the modifications with which this system is being returned and what it’s going to give to the market – learn within the materials of Izvestia.

To be continued

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, at a gathering with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 9, proposed extending the cashback program for excursions round Russia till the tip of the 12 months. Chernyshenko famous that this system must be finalized making an allowance for the proposals of residents and the vacationer trade. Vladimir Putin, in flip, accepted the proposals of the Deputy Prime Minister.

Picture: TASS / Mikhail Tereshchenko

After a gathering with the president, the top of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova stated that the phrases of this system would quickly be adjusted. So, the gross sales window can be considerably longer, the minimal variety of nights on the tour can be diminished to 2, it will enable this system to incorporate brief weekend journeys. Accordingly, the minimal value of the tour or lodging required for a refund can be diminished. Various technological enhancements are additionally being ready for the comfort of vacationers and vacationer enterprise. The ministry clarified that the beginning dates of the second stage of this system and the ultimate changes can be indicated within the close to future.

Success accompanies

“The choice of the President of Russia to proceed the vacationer cashback program, after all, delighted all the journey market. Through the week of the motion, now we have already been in a position to ensure of its effectiveness. Sure, it was not doable to get vital outcomes from this system: lower than 2% of the 15 billion rubles allotted for this system was used. However this was the primary expertise of subsidizing vacationers straight within the historical past of Russian tourism, and it turned out to be greater than profitable. Considering the changes made, we are going to enhance the symptoms, ”says Yuri Barzykin, RST Vice President.

Sergey Romashkin, normal director of the Dolphin firm, agrees along with his colleague: this system will nonetheless present itself, as a result of its potential is big.

The knowledgeable says that critics don’t get bored with throwing reproaches at Dmitry Chernyshenko, who at the beginning of this system believed that about 3 million individuals would use it. The truth is, the numbers turned out to be extra modest – about 50 thousand vacationers. “I’ll say this: the one who does nothing isn’t mistaken. It was a pilot venture, and to say that it failed is at the very least incorrect. Furthermore, there may be not a single promoting marketing campaign that might assure a hundred percent success. One factor is obvious, the cashback program is not only a advertising and marketing experiment, it’s a sensible experiment … And personally, now we have already felt its fruitful affect, “Romashkin says. Revenue from excursions bought below the cashback program at Dolphin amounted to 2 million rubles. “In per week now we have obtained as a lot as now we have not obtained by means of state assist because the starting of the 12 months,” Romashkin stated.

Picture: Izvestia / Alexander Polegenko

The knowledgeable is assured that the extension of the motion will deliver even larger earnings, and cites the instance of Japan. There, the same motion was launched in the course of summer season. Through the month, 2 million vacationers used this system.

Ilya Umansky, Basic Director of the nationwide tour operator ALEAN, Head of the RST Home Tourism Committee, additionally recorded good gross sales of excursions in his firm through the cashback marketing campaign. In line with the knowledgeable, compared with the identical interval final 12 months, the demand for excursions in Russia elevated by 73%.

The promotion helped the trade to restart within the shortest doable time: individuals decided concerning the journey fairly rapidly, purchased excursions and have already returned their cashback. Additionally, this system, in line with Umansky, made it doable to comprehend the worth and assets of home tourism operators, who provided a number of ready-made and fascinating packages for each style and pockets.

“Along with the plain bonuses (progress of curiosity and the variety of purchases), we recorded a redistribution of demand. Historically, the highest vacationer preferences have been the Black Sea seaside resorts in the summertime and the Kavminvod and Moscow area well being resorts through the velvet season. Now vacationers are prepared to contemplate non-mass locations, uncover new types of recreation – lively, gastronomic, tour … However it’s good to perceive that purchasing cashback excursions isn’t an alternative to your foremost trip, however a possibility to journey to a different area and save loads on the identical time. We noticed an elevated curiosity in Altai, the Kaliningrad area, Bashkiria, sanatoriums in central Russia. A few of these locations have been beforehand visited solely by residents of their house or neighboring areas, ”Umansky stated.

Monument to Lenin within the metropolis of Zelenogradsk, Kaliningrad area Picture: RIA Novosti / Alexey Danichev

Andrey Yermak, Minister for Tradition and Tourism of the Kaliningrad Area, additionally calls the cashback program an efficient one: “Among the finest assist measures that has ever existed within the historical past of the tourism trade.”

President of the Affiliation “Sanatoriums of Tatarstan” Evgeny Terentyev, in flip, famous that the cashback program, along with stimulating demand, helped to determine quite a few issues that have been beforehand not paid consideration to within the areas e. “Regardless of the wave of criticism in opposition to this system, I take into account it very profitable. For eight days of the motion, it was doable to determine many issues for all contributors within the vacationer market, which have been accumulating for years. Not all of them observed or paid consideration. These are logistics, promoting, advertising and marketing, lack of recent IT options, unpreparedness of personnel and easily disbelief that the state will actually take such an unprecedented step to assist the home tourism enterprise, “Terentyev stated.

One other factor

The extension of the cashback program with the introduction of changes will turn into an actual assist for the tourism trade, observers imagine nearly unanimously. “We, like many Russian areas, have supported and can proceed to assist this unprecedented apply. We’re able to put money into selling our packages on the regional stage, to conduct an promoting marketing campaign. For our half, we are going to make each effort to make sure that this system works and is accessible to a wider vary of shoppers, ”stated Maria Trofimova, Director of the Company for Tourism and Promotion of the Tyumen Area.

Specialists name the brand new circumstances of the cashback program introduced by Zarina Doguzova efficient and don’t doubt that if they’re lastly adopted, the gross sales quantity for the motion will improve many instances over.

Picture: TASS / Dmitry Feoktistov

“The PCT Inland Tourism Committee has fashioned quite a few proposals that might make this motion far more efficient. For instance, to increase the time interval of the promotion to fifteen–20 days. In tourism, client conduct is totally different – it’s troublesome for individuals to decide in such a short while. It might even be good to scale the marketing campaign for sure sorts of tourism that require particular consideration and assist: youngsters’s tourism, spa remedy. As well as, the venture might be developed within the route of early reserving. when vacationers might get further reductions, in addition to embody New Yr’s dates, ”stated Ilya Umansky.

Decreasing the minimal variety of days on a tour and increasing the promotion to the favored phase of metropolis breaks and weekend excursions was one of many key proposals of all market contributors. “On this case, weekend excursions, that are in nice demand within the low season and are in style amongst residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg, will fall below the motion. A brief journey is less expensive, particularly with a cashback, which signifies that vacationers will have the ability to go someplace a number of instances a 12 months and thereby get to know their nation higher “, – says Umansky.

Andrey Ermak has no doubts: lowering the minimal variety of nights to obtain cashback will considerably improve vacationer circulation to the area within the low season. “Kaliningrad is without doubt one of the leaders among the many areas ideally suited to journey within the mini format. For us it is a critical measure of assist. “

Kirill Sokolov, director of the St. Petersburg League of Tour Operators, recollects that one tour day prices a mean of 3-5 thousand rubles. Respectively, lowering the minimal variety of nights, it’s obligatory to regulate the decrease restrict of the tour value required for a refund – from 25 thousand to 10-15 thousand rubles.

Picture: Izvestia / Konstantin Kokoshkin

Sokolov additionally famous that it’s obligatory to permit shopping for excursions for the spring of subsequent 12 months. “It is smart to repeat the motion proper in September, after which in December with arrivals in January-March. New Yr and Christmas are the second hottest intervals all year long after the summer season months.

PR and simplify

The marketing campaign itself, primarily based on the expertise of the primary stage of this system, have to be introduced prematurely. Then vacationers can plan a trip, and program contributors can put together for it. “In Crimea, simply over 70 objects managed to register, with 1,092 lodging services formally working this season. This implies that almost all merely didn’t have time to register, and plenty of didn’t even find out about this motion, ”stated Sergey Klimenko, chairman of the Commerce Union of Tourism Employees of the Republic of Crimea.

“Sure, I agree, extra info assist is required for this venture, there have to be a particular promoting marketing campaign “, – Andrey Ermak considers.

In line with Kirill Sokolov, popularization work also needs to be carried out with the Mir card, and an promoting marketing campaign must be organized for it. As well as, it’s good to make it simpler to acquire. For instance, give the chance to design a digital card.

Picture: Izvestia / Alexander Polegenko

“For my part, additionally it is essential to revise the rule that works within the first model of this system: one journey – one card. It’s doable that vacationers will wish to reap the benefits of the promotion a number of instances, and such guidelines will clearly not go well with them, ”says Sergey Romashkin.

In line with the knowledgeable, the rule is topic to adjustment, in line with which the tour collaborating in this system should essentially embody transportation (any kind of transport).

“Vacationers journey to the Moscow area on their very own. Take Crimea, for instance. About 65% of the overall vacationer circulation to the peninsula travels independently. Thus, this situation reduces the amount of potential contributors within the motion thrice, ”Romashkin says.