The Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) is in favor of tax reform and agrees with the report by senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), but emphasizes that it is necessary to be careful with the application of the tax instrument cashback – mechanism that reimburses the consumer part of the money spent – in the basic basket.

Among the points of the tax reform proposal, the president of Abras, João Galassi, highlighted the creation of two basic baskets, one exempt and the other with a 60% discount rate plus the cashback.

Galassi said that, for Abras, the exempt basic basket is infinitely more efficient as an income distribution than the cashback. Despite this, the entity does not oppose this benefit being added to the extended basket.

“O cashback It is not the best instrument of social policy. A total exemption from the basic food basket would be much more beneficial for the low-income population. The instrument will not serve a part of the vulnerable population, burdening the group with more taxes, through products that may have price increases due to an increase in the tax burden, such as some types such as meat and produce”, he said today (1st), in an interview virtual collective.

“However, since Congress decided to continue with the creation of this instrument, after the 60% reduction in the extended basket, it is important to ensure that the return of taxes occurs for food consumption and we are not opposed to the way it was presented” , he completed.

The president of Abras said that, in other studies, the association did not question the cashback because it was focused on presenting the impact of the tax burden. But now that a report has been made, the entity supports, defends and believes that there are instruments that, during the debate on complementary laws, could measure a reduction or neutral charge on the exempt national basic basket.

Increase in tax burden

The director warned that there could be an increase in the tax burden, depending on the value added tax (VAT) rate, which could vary from 25% to 30% and the composition of the items in each of the baskets.

“Here we have the guarantee of rapporteur Eduardo Braga, who is also fighting for a halt to this reform of taxes that refer to VAT, which we clearly support. For example, if beef is in the exempt basket, we will benefit consumers with a tax reduction. However, if it is in the expanded basket we will increase the amount currently paid by 30%,” he said.

Supermarket sector

According to the vice-president of Sectorial Assets at Abras, Rodrigo Segurado, tax reform is the State’s financing model and the country has a major social challenge to be addressed for workers in Brazil, which is hunger. “We have calculations that indicate that, to combat hunger in Brazil, we need R$13 billion to distribute 2.6 million pieces of food. This is the social impact that we are concerned about combating as well.”

According to the vice president, the exempt basic food basket, included in the text approved in the Chamber, is validated by the Senate, which created the cashback in the extended basic basket with a 60% tax reduction.

“There is an exempt basic basket, but an extended basic basket with a 60% reduction, with cashback; produce, fruit and eggs with 100% exemption; food for human consumption with 60% discount on the standard rate; hygiene with 60% discount on the standard rate; menstrual health, reaching 100% exemption and cleaning with a discount of 60% of the standard rate. This is, in short, what the Federal Senate presents as the tax reform text based on what it received from the Chamber of Deputies.”