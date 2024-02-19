Saturday, February 24, 2024
Cash register ringing in Ter Apel: shelter is overcrowded, despite a penalty of 15,000 euros per day

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2024
in World Europe
Cash register ringing in Ter Apel: shelter is overcrowded, despite a penalty of 15,000 euros per day

registration centerThe registration center in Ter Apel will most likely be bursting at the seams on Tuesday, meaning that reception organization COA will have to pay a penalty of 15,000 euros per day. On Monday, 2,200 asylum seekers stayed in the center, 200 more than the judge allowed. “Let that money go to the people who are also causing the nuisance,” says the Civil Guard in the village.


