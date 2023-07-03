In the text we can read: “The Dutch government has plans to improve the regulations of in-game purchases. One of the objectives is the ban on prize boxes from video games.

THE Netherlands they are striving for ban completely them prize boxes from video games. At least from those for sale in the area. The news was reported by researcher Leon Y. Xiao, who published an image of an email sent by the local government on the subject.

Gamble.

Genshin Impact collects billions of dollars thanks to the prize boxes

The confirmation follows the proposal of the Economy Minister Adriaansenswhich aims to eliminate this monetization practice from the video games available in the Netherlands, which is very used in particular in the mobile and live service fields (think of Genshin Impact, but also of the FUT of the FIFA series).

The minister’s proposal comes a year after the motion presented by six political parties to the Dutch parliament, which called for a ban on bonus funds, associated with gambling and condemned for the way they affect players, especially the most prone to developing gambling addiction.

The Netherlands is not the first country to rail against premium funds. In the past, Belgium had also regulated them.