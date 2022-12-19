VOICEME obtains the patent for identification (VoiceKey), payment (VoicePay) and legal signature (VoiceSign) through the voice

The Italian Patent and Trademark Office has certified the innovative nature of the technological solutions of VOICEME, a company born within the Italian startup factory FoolFarm SpA, founded in 2020 by Andrea Cinelligranting the company the patent for the method of authentication, payment and digital signature of users through the use of their voice.

The patent allows VOICEME to be able to protect its own innovative and revolutionary technology, which is about to take place to change the way and habits through which people can identify themselves, pay and sign using the most natural interface ever: voice.

VOICEME, in fact, allows after carrying out a simple procedure on boardingto create a voice password (VoiceKey) capable of authenticating a person with a high level of security, even superior to traditional biometric identification systems based on face detection and respecting the complete privacy of the customer.

VOICEME with its own technology will also make it possible to pay for goods and services thanks to the integration with the main payment system providers, creating own “voice” credit card (VoicePay). Just go to a shop and simply authenticate with your smartphone to complete the payment in seconds. Finally, thanks to the integration with the main digital signature systemsVOICEME will allow you to legally sign (electronic, digital and advanced) contracts with your Voice (VoiceSign).

Already in the coming months VOICEME will proceed with the integration with the main ones SPID identification systems to allow people, even those less digitized, to be able to identify themselves without the need for an identification document, simply with their own voice.

The startup, after less than a year of life, has already climbed the market by acquiring important customers and was selected in November by the famous American incubator plug&play, among the best European startups; presented in Silicon Valley a few weeks ago, it is currently carrying out a Seed Round at a pre-money of 6 million euros.

The release of the patent will allow VOICEME to protect its technological solution at a national and international level reducing competition and increasing the value of its assets; this was made possible also thanks to the support of Bugnion SpA, the Marzo & Associati law firm and the FoolFarm SpA team

VOICEME was born in Venture Builder FoolFarm SpA, founded by Andrea Cinelli in 2020 as a “Startup Studio” focused on the Deep-Tech SaaS segment and in particular on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Cybersecurity.

FoolFarm, through VOICEME, it consolidates its leadership in the Venture Building segment having created, since its inception, over 11 million euros of assets with the market launch of new Startups in the Deep-Tech field. FoolFarm, compared to existing business incubators, creates businesses from successful ideas and brings them to market following an industrial process of growth and development lasting 36 months called BeFool.

FoolFarm’s business model is among the first in the world to combine the Venture Building – i.e. the creation, launch and financing of startups starting from selected ideas and projects – to the Corporate Venture Building, positioning FoolFarm as an external innovation center for companies, which creates and co-founds “service” startups on the basis of the specific needs and requests of the companies themselves.

“The recognition of the patent of the VoiceKey, VoicePay and VoiceSign technologies of the Startup VOICEME consolidates the value of this startup that has already attracted admirers and investors from all over the world after just over 12 months of life.” – comments Andrea Cinelli, CEO & Founder of FoolFarm Spa “ VOICEME, thanks to its patent, will be able to seriously aim to become the leader of the new identification, payment and signature models of the future which will be based on the most natural interface of human beings, one’s voice.”

“I am happy with the concession received from the Italian Patent and Trademark Office. The patent that uses the technology on which VOICEME is based allows us today to acquire further strength to affirm our position as leader in voice-based authentication, payment and signature systems, the interface with which we will increasingly interact with objects thinkers based on AI (such as robots, drones ..) and definitively changing the ways of human-machine interaction making them natural and more effective than systems based on videos and cameras. Voice is the simplest interface to communicate” he concludes Mauro Ferri, CEO of VOICEME

Subscribe to the newsletter

