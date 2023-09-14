It is becoming increasingly difficult for bank customers to withdraw cash in their hometown. This doesn’t just have to do with blowing up machines.

WIf Helene Seidel wants to go to a branch of her bank, she first has to drive to the next town. But that is easier said than done: Helene Seidel is 93 years old. Without her daughter, the woman would have to take a taxi every time. She has a walking disability and, despite using a walker, her mobility is limited, so buses and trains are not an option for her. Helene Seidel lives in Praunheim, in the Frankfurt district the Frankfurter Sparkasse ATM was blown up in November 2022. At that time, two masked men entered the branch on Alt-Praunheim Street in the middle of the night. An explosion occurred, blowing up two ATMs and severely damaging the building. But no one was injured. The perpetrators fled the scene on a motor scooter.

Daniel Schleidt See also Lola case: rape and murder of a French girl raises the issue of immigration in the conservative chairs Coordinator of the business editorial team in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

At the time, Frankfurter Sparkasse said it was happy that no one had been injured, said CEO Ingo Wiedemeier. At no time was there any danger to the locker system in the branch’s basement; the lockers were undamaged. However, he pointed out that the damage to technology and the building was “massive”.