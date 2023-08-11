Cash | Euro banknotes are changing again – options such as hands, birds and European values

The final theme of the banknotes is chosen by the Governing Council of the ECB. The date of introduction of the future banknote series has not yet been decided.

Euro banknotes we are going to renew. Citizen survey on the theme of the new banknotes is open until the end of August, says the European Central Bank (ECB).

The banknotes are intended to replace the current, second series of euro banknotes. The banknotes belonging to it were introduced in stages between 2013 and 2019.

The designs of the banknotes are to be chosen next year, and the technical features are to be finalized by 2026. The date of introduction of the new banknotes has not yet been decided.

The final theme is chosen by the ECB Council, which includes the six members of the ECB Executive Board and the governors of the national central banks of the euro area countries.

ECB is considering seven different theme options for the new look of euro banknotes, ranging from concrete to abstract.

Theme options are hands, European culture, realization of European values ​​in nature, birds, Europe – together as individuals, rivers and the future in our own hands.

In the theme of European culture, the banknotes could depict, for example, works of art, such as music or monuments, the ECB says. In the theme of European values, the basic values ​​of the EU would be presented.

The bird theme would describe European bird species and possibly their habitats or seasons related to them. In the river theme, the banknotes would depict rivers flowing “regardless of borders” “from grain fields to big cities”.

The concept-themed banknote could have, for example, a picture of a hand holding a horizontal cup, which would represent “one of the basic values ​​of the EU, i.e. the rule of law”.

Online magazine Politico six of the themes are chosen by the working group. The ECB Council wanted to add European culture as a seventh option.

The new ones the design process for euro banknotes was already started in autumn 2021.

The new banknotes are supposed to be more secure than before and harder to forge. In addition, they are promised to be more environmentally friendly than before.

In the survey, the answer options are, in addition to “I can’t say” and “no answer”, opinions from very good to very bad.

After the selection, the respondent must justify what is good or bad about each theme.

In addition to the open online form, the ECB conducts a survey in EU countries with the help of research companies in order to collect opinions from those who are not reached by the online survey.