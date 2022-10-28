Cash ceiling, choice of the amount that does not displease anyone

The new majority from government is preparing to launch one of its first measures. The executive at the helm Melons reached an agreement on the cash capthe League pushed to raise it from the current € 2,000 (one thousand from next January), up to € 10 thousand, but the EU suggested not to exceed the quota 3 thousand. A compromise – reads the Corriere della Sera – a 5 thousand was found yesterday at the end of a five-party summit at Palazzo Chigi, the first on economic dossiers, chaired by Meloni, which was also attended by Treasury Minister Giancarlo Giorgettithe financial manager of FdI Maurizio Leothe Minister for Regional Affairs, for Cohesion Policies and for the Pnrr Raffaele Dense and the Minister of Labor Navy Cauldron. There would be moments of friction on a symbolic theme for the Leaguea banner for the most extremist wing that includes Claudio Villageswhich defines this as a “historical position” of the party.

The same minister Giorgetti, – continues the Courier – would have been taken aback by the move. Also from the acceleration with which the secretary and minister of Infrastructures, Matteo, moved Salviniaccording to which this measure must have a Bus Lane in Budget Law, as one of the first acts of the government. . But the premier herself, while sharing the need to reverse the trend on cash – deemed too restrictive and not directly related to the increase in the undeclared – would not have hidden her perplexity towards one threshold so high, those 10 thousand euros, which would seem to give arguments to those who believe it is a gift to the tax evaders. In the 2019 tax and social security evasion was of 99 billion, 15% less in the last 5 years. With the threshold of 2 thousand euros.

