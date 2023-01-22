High was lower than last year’s inflation; value rose from BRL 339 billion in 2021 to BRL 342.3 billion in 2022

The value of coins and banknotes in cash in circulation in Brazil rose 1% in 2022. BC (Central Bank) show that the volume of resources increased from BRL 339 billion in 2021 to BRL 342.3 billion in 2022 – an increase of BRL 3.3 billion.

The stock increased after the country recorded in 2021 the 1st year of drop in circulation since 1994, when the Real Plan was created. It retreated 8.5% compared to 2020. Even so, the 1% growth was the lowest recorded in the historical series, which shows the greater participation of digital means in payment methods.

The 1% increase was also lower than the 2022 inflation, measured by the IPCA (National Index of Broad Consumer Prices), which was 5.79%. The stock of BRL 342.3 billion is also lower than that recorded in 2020, of BRL 370.4 billion.

According to Central Bank data, there were 7.68 billion banknotes and 29.48 billion coins in circulation in Brazil in 2022. At the end of 2021, the numbers were smaller: 7.65 billion and 28.64 billion, respectively.

There are R$184.7 billion in R$100 bills circulating, which represents the largest stock in values. The BRL 0.10 coin has more units: 7.8 billion, totaling BRL 776.6 million.

Launched in September 2020, the BRL 200 note has 121.5 million units, which are equivalent to BRL 24.3 billion.

DIGITAL MEDIA

Pix’s share in the total volume of payments rose to 10.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2022. It was 8.8% in 2021 and 0.9% in 2020. Withdrawals fell from 4.4% to 2.7% in 3 years.

In Brazil, Pix is, since March 2021, the most used financial operation modality. In November 2022, there were 2.6 billion transfers, against 349 million slips – the 2nd place. The digital tool made low-value payments easy, immediate and free of charge, which benefits micro-entrepreneurs and general users of the banking system.