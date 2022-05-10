The escape of an imprisoned man in Alabama with the help of a jailer with whom he allegedly had an affair ended eleven days later with her suicide and his capture in Indianalocal media reported on Tuesday.

Vicky White, 56, took her own life when she and Casey White, 38, considered a dangerous inmate, were being chased by police in Evansville, an Indiana town 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama, where the leak began on April 29.

According to the Alabama media on Tuesday, Vicky White took to the grave why she embarked on this criminal adventure, which, as it has transpired, she prepared in advance and with care.

Casey White was in prison awaiting trial for a murder casealthough he was already serving a sentence for another case.

The prison officer got him out of prison saying she had to take him to court for a mental health evaluation. The case aroused great interest. because she was a model career prison officer and about to retire.

Who is Casey White?

Casey White, as reported by CNN, he was serving a 75-year sentence after he was found guilty of at least seven of the 15 charges of which he was accused, among which murder and robbery stand out.

The prisoner’s plans, based on data from the Sheriff’s Service in 2015, was to escape from prison to murder his ex-girlfriend and her sisterso once the leak was known, the potential victims, who had already taken precautionary measures, were warned.

Two years ago, White had confessed to stabbing a 59-year-old manso another charge of capital murder was added to his long list of crimes.

Despite the fact that his lawyer claims that White suffers from a mental illness, caused by drug use, the inmate pleaded “not guilty” due to insanityso he was eventually transferred to downtown Lauderdale, where he met Vicky White.

The failed escape plan

This week the US Marshalls corps prison escape task force, which was on the trail of the couple, received a tip that they were in a hotel in Evansville and placed them under surveillance.

On Monday they both left the hotel, got into a Cadillac bought in Tennessee and they set off with Vicky White at the wheelfollowed by police officers.

At one point in the chase there was a crash, whereupon Casey got out of the vehicle saying that Vicky had shot herself and that he was turning himself in.

Vicky White was taken to a hospital, where doctors certified her dead, one of the US Marshalls agents told CNN.

Sheriff Singleton expressed satisfaction with the capture of Casey White and the fact that “no citizens were injured, no law enforcement officers were injured as a result of this escape“.

The prison officer, who had no children, was divorced and lived with her parents, sold her house and some land before the escape to have cash and bought an old 2007 car that she left parked the night before in a Florence shopping center (Alabama), according to the press.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

