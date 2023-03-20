Barcelona, ​​the leaders, widened the difference to 12 points with Real, the defending champions and second-placed, 12 rounds before the end of the competition.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team squandered its early lead with the goal of defender Ronald Araujo by mistake, so the hosts equalized before the break through Sergi Roberto.

Real thought it had advanced 2-1 with a late goal by substitute Marco Asensio, but it was ruled out after the intervention of the video assistant referee system, before Casey successfully counterattacked in the last moments.