Casey Hudson founded Humanoid Studios, a development team currently working on a new intellectual property. Former BioWare, director of the Mass Effect trilogy, Hudson announced the news today on social media.

After leaving BioWare with Mark Darrah last year, Hudson has therefore set up a new project focused on creative freedom, an increasingly rare commodity in the gaming industry.

“I’ve worked with some colleagues on something fantastic and I wish I could talk about it openly, but for now I can only tell you that today we are announcing a new team built to unleash the creative freedom of developers.”

“We will bring innovation and art to users through the creation of a new intellectual property. We are Humanoid Studios. This is the first, small step of our journey and we hope you will want to accompany us on our adventure.”