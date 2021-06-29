The creative is already recruiting talent to work on a new IP with no details announced.

At the end of 2020, numerous senior BioWare officials left the study. Among them is Casey hudson, formerly director of Mass Effect and Dragon Age as well as the failed Anthem. After a few months of unknowns, we finally know that the creative does not leave the video game industry, but will continue in it with a new signature.

“I’ve been working with some colleagues on something great, and I would love to be able to tell you all about it,” says Hudson on his Twitter account. “For now, I can only say this: today, we announced a new video game company independent created to unleash creative freedom for developers, injecting innovation and inspiration into gamers through a completely new IP“.

This new team is called Humanoid Studios, and you already have your own Web page. It contains a short statement that reads: “Founded by Casey Hudson and talented developers around the world, we combine excellence in the arts with advanced technology to deliver the future of interactive entertainment. We believe in hiring great people by giving them the right skills. better tools and support spaces, and providing them with the creative freedom to do your best work. “

With the promise of working in “something special“Humanoid offers positions for artists, designers, programmers and a head of operations. It is unknown what kind of game we can expect from this first new IP, or when it will be available, and considering the circumstances it is expected that it will still take a while to see the project in action.

Meanwhile, BioWare fans are in luck because after remastering the Mass Effect trilogy, the Canadian team is now working on continuations for both role-playing series. Anthem, for its part, was not so lucky and ended up canceled.

