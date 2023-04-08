He has been designing for different brands for 25 years (in fact, he lived in Madrid for almost a decade, working under Stuart Vevers at Loewe), but until three years ago Casey Cadwallader (New Hampshire, 43 years old) was unknown. Now, Mugler’s creative director has become such a reference figure that he will be in charge of signing this year’s collaboration with H & M, a job carried out in the past by such iconic names as Karl Lagerfeld, Donatella Versace or Roberto Cavalli. If the Swedish giant has noticed him, it is undoubtedly because his work is everywhere, going viral on Instagram and TikTok thanks to Dua Lipa, Lizzo or Cardi B, or thanks to his own videos, in which a good handful of of celebrities and top models sway defiantly, almost as if it were a voguing competition, wearing their skintight, semi-transparent garments. And that is what Cadwallader wants, to be everywhere, on the stages of pop stars and on the racks of H&M: “I want to make more perfumes, more accessories, menswear, open more stores… Anything that feels like we can do. I want to have more resources to experiment with new things ”, he comments by Zoom.

Jumpsuit with one leg and leather arm, over a bodysuit with a hood. Pablo Saez

Casey joined Mugler at the end of 2018. She had time to do a couple of shows before the pandemic hit, but it could be said that her relevance came through the ages. fashion films that he was launching on social networks and through the celebrities he began to dress in his tight jumpsuits, those same jumpsuits that no longer appear in his new collection. “There is only one, but people associate me so much with them that they have seen jumpsuits where there were only bodysuits with tights,” she jokes. And while this was happening, the designer was changing the structure of a brand that had been just a memory of what it was for more than 20 years and that, if it was still active, was thanks to Angel, its best-selling perfume (L’Oréal bought Clarins signed it in 2019). “I’ve always been a big fan of Thierry Mugler, but it’s true that in 20 years society, luckily, has changed a lot,” says Cadwallader, referring to those visually astonishing but truly impractical designs that made the founder of the brand famous. Those cold and devilishly sensual women, dressed in elaborate corsets and pointed shoulder pads, have no place today. “There are millions of things from his archive that I have adapted to the present, but I have also been adding my values ​​to it,” he explains.

Cargo pants with a built-in corset and a neoprene-effect bra, all by Mugler. Pablo Saez

Its values, in fact, are what have made the difference. Where once there was a very elitist haute couture, there is now a ready-to-wear which is sold mostly through the internet. Where there were complicated garments for women with standard bodies, now there are tight but comfortable pieces, made with sustainable materials and that adapt to all types of bodies and sizes: “Because that’s the reality. And fashion is not, or should not be, reaching canonical ideals. An intelligent and fun woman with a non-normative body is more sensual than a cold and distant woman with classic beauty, ”she opines. Of course, the old and the new Mugler continue to bet everything on the show: if Thierry was the first, in the eighties, to make massive parades after paying a ticket, Casey has returned to the catwalks with a festive show in which the models (Arca, Eva Herzigova or Paloma Elsesser) walked with a firm step to later be dragged by a camera car while several screens recorded their movements. It was about attending the filming of the campaign video and viralizing it on networks before the spot saw the light.

Bullfighter jacket with shoulder pads and spiral leggings from Mugler. Pablo Saez

Off the shoulder bodysuit made of leather and eco-lycra, gloves with zippers and high waisted leather pants with cut outs, all from Mugler. Pablo Saez

“If we did it in January, during Haute Couture Fashion Week, it was for a matter of time,” he clarifies. “We put the clothes on sale the day after the show, and that was the time when the seasonal clothes from the rest of the brands that walked the show in September hit the stores. Also, the models were already in Paris for other shows.” Mugler is one of the few luxury brands that offer what the industry calls a service see now buy now (watch now, buy now). “For us the most important thing is the media effect. We can’t do a viral show and put the clothes up for sale in six months because people don’t even remember what you’ve done anymore. We make it difficult for ourselves but easy for the client, ”she explains.

Denim and eco-lycra off the shoulder corset and bodysuit with spiral seam jeans from Mugler. Pablo Saez

Corset jacket with shoulder pads over a bodysuit and the famous Illusion Spiral Leggings, all by Mugler. Pablo Saez

That show that Mugler put on in the Parc de la Villette in Paris almost cost Cadwallader his health. “An hour before the rehearsal did not go entirely well. If it was a success in the end, it was because the people involved got very involved ”, he recalls. In fact, the designer is convinced that if things go well for him it is because he only works with good people. “It has not always been like this, in the past I have had to work with complicated people. So since I am creative director I have decided that everyone on the team, designers, makeup artists and even actresses or models, should be good people”, he comments. He also believes that his breakneck success “has to do with having fun. Sometimes fashion takes itself too seriously. I see a dramatic parade and it moves me, of course, but I don’t want to do that. I like to think that my clothes have a transformative power, that my client wears them to transform herself. That is why I try that the models of my shows and my campaigns have that attitude, funny, sometimes even dangerous, but never distant, ”he says.

