from Roger Corcella

the alert launched by WHO-ECDC. France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom report an increase in invasive disease (iGas) among children under the age of ten

Cases of invasive disease and deaths from group A strep. The alert comes from the World Health Organization-Regional Office for Europe and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), in a joint statement. Several European countries, including France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdomreported an increase in 2022, especially since September, in the number of cases of invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGas) among children under 10 years of age, explain WHO Europe and ECDC.

In the same period, still among the under 10s, they were several deaths reported associated with bacterial infection, even in France, Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom. In France and in the United Kingdom the number of cases of invasive disease observed in children was many times higher than pre-pandemic levels for the same time period. The increases have been observed and reported to WHO Europe and the ECDC after a period of low incidence of group A streptococcal infections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The role of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus probable – the experts hypothesize – that the increase in cases of invasive disease is also

Group A streptococci are the most common cause of bacterial pharyngitis in school-age children. Infections with these bacteria they usually cause mild discomfort including sore throat, headache and fever, together with a rash made up of small, red spots (scarlet fever). The incidence of gas sore throat usually peaks during the winter and early spring months in Europe. Outbreaks in kindergartens and schools are frequently reported.

The situation in Italy If some countries report an increase in cases of these diseases, it is only right that international health authorities alert national systems, comments Professor Joseph Banderalivice president of the Italian pediatric society and director of the complex structure of pediatrics, San Paolo hospital in Milan. In Italy, as far as I know, the situation is currently under control

. In the last two months we have also witnessed a an increase in infectious diseases and flu in children under six, but as usually happened in the pre-pandemic period.

What is Group A Streptococcus Infection (Invasive) Group A strep a bacterium commonly found in the throat and on the skin. In most cases it triggers minor infections, but sometimes it can be associated with serious and health-threatening illnesses. Group A strep infection has its own symptoms and associated diseases when it manages to overwhelm the body's defenses of the infected person, for example because there are wounds through which it can penetrate deep into the tissues, or because of diseases that weaken the immune system. Furthermore, some strains of this bacterium trigger more serious infections than others the reason for this greater danger has not yet been fully clarifiedbut it seems that the production of toxins capable of causing organ damage and shock and of enzymes that destroy tissue are at play.

How it contracts Group A streptococcal infection is transmitted by direct contact with secretions from the throat or nose of infected individuals or with infected skin lesions. Even asymptomatic carriers can transmit it, but asymptomatic infection is much less contagious. Group A strep can colonize the throat and skin and remain asymptomatic. Invasive infection is a serious, sometimes life-threatening conditionwhere the bacteria have spread throughout the body, for example in the blood, deep muscles, fatty tissue or lungs.

How can you diagnose Diagnosis is by rapid antigen detection testing and/or bacterial culture and is treated with antibiotics and supportive care. In rare cases, these bacteria can also cause a serious and life-threatening infection known as iGas disease, which can manifest as bacteremia, pneumonia, or skin and bone infections (cellulitis, osteomyelitis, necrotizing fasciitis). Children with ongoing viral infections such as the flu or chicken pox are at increased risk of developing invasive disease.

Low risk for the general population These infections are only reportable in a limited number of countries Europeans . therefore it is difficult to assess the overall level of circulation in the region at the moment, WHO Europe and the ECDC point out. Although the investigations are ongoing, the first typing data – they report – suggest that the surge of cases not related to a specific or new strain, na an increase in antibiotic resistance by group A streptococci. Given these elements and the fact that the current increase in cases of invasive disease overall is relatively low, the risk is currently assessed as low for the general population by WHO Europe and ECDC. But, warn the two bodies, there will be a re-evaluation as the investigations continue.

We need more vigilance And all European countries should be vigilant of such an increase in cases among children, especially considering the increase in the circulation of respiratory viruses that is taking place across Europe. Reducing the transmission of GAS will help reduce the risk of serious iGAS infection. Early recognition of iGAS and prompt initiation of specific and supportive therapy for patients can save lives.

Public health authorities should therefore consider activities to raise awareness among physicians and the general public and encourage timely testing and treatment of GAS infections according to national guidelines. GAS infections should be included in the differential diagnosis of children

who have severe respiratory syndromes and those with a previous viral infection (including chicken pox), as well as those who have been in close contact with patients with scarlet fever. Close contacts of iGAS cases should be identified, assessed and managed according to national guidelines.