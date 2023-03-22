Genoa – After the escalation of cases of violence in amateur and youth football, on pitches and in the stands, (here the article from Secolo XIX) we asked Marco Mollica, psychiatrist and medical director of Mental Health Asl 1 Imperia three questions about this phenomenon.

1 Why is there a spread of violence in youth football and in general in the world of minors?

«Aggression is the natural component of human life and can be traced back, as Freud said, to the survival instinct. It’s a natural feature, and it’s crucial to offload it in some way. This is the task of sport. Even more if placed in a team, in a group of peers. But the adage is won and lost in eleven is true on and off the field. Let’s not forget the role of the referee which is only in front of players and coaches and parents. Professional footballers should set an example and instead yesterday’s images that badly educate young people are bad».

2 One of the two clubs removed the young man who started the brawl from the squad. He believes that decisive intervention is correct behavior or it is better to indulge these young people

«We have to learn to put a limit, tolerate frustration. You have to learn from your mistakes. The conduct of society, which must encourage deterrence, is just.

3 The role of parents…

«It represents for every child and for every young person the ideal of the “I”. An example to inspire. Therefore, at the bottom of these events, figures stand out who must be more figures of containment than of unleashing»