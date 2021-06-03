The philosopher was sitting on a rock in the open and praising nature as we passed him. He did not say a clear word, but pointed to the far horizon with his hand, then drew a circle in the air, kicked the wind and applauded a passing bird. However, Adhana understood that the horizon is the dwelling of the wise and the dream of his arrival, and that the circle drawn in the air means that emptiness may surround you if you lose vigilance, and your duty is to kick heedlessness until you awaken to see the truth in its pure and free form, and freedom is nothing but to escape and get rid of all obstacles and fly away about her.

The philosopher was prone to digging in the paper as if searching for a treasure. But a playful storm snatched the papers from under his hands and left him naked and alone in the sun. It was then that I realized that the real treasure is to know your essential self, the self upon which thousands of papers, words, and thoughts had accumulated until they disappeared like an ember under the ashes of ephemeral things. There is no way to get rid of this ashes but to shake off the sick whispers from your mind and throw them in the mud, and to clear your heart until it becomes a mirror of the entire universe, and then you will not need anyone to answer you about the meaning of life, because you will simply dissolve in it to the extent of great ecstasy, and there will be no difference Or a barrier between who you are? And who is the world? The outside of you will not be different from the inside.

The philosopher was dead when we found him at the top of a distant mountain. He left us no notebooks or words to enlighten us with, and among his remains and simple things we found only a scrap on which was written the word: Silence. And we had to delve into the ocean of this word forever after eternity until we were guided to its hidden secret. This is because silence for the philosopher is the door to truth, and when the knower passes through it, the mirrors of all secrets are revealed before his eyes. Here there are no differences or contradictions, there is nothing and its opposite, because the ideas of perfection, eternity, permanence, eternity, time and space are not real except with their perfection, and the ignorant is the one who is covered by negligence and sees death as the opposite of life, while it is its continuation. And these people who are deceived, who deceive the eye and the heart, do not see existence except as imperfect, and that they are contingent upon it, and this is the calamity of creation.

The philosopher was a child chasing his shadow in the streets, but when night fell he discovered that the shadows had disappeared, that they were not real, and that those who pursued them spend their lives believing in the illusion and relying on it.