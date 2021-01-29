Two cases of simultaneous infection with two strains of coronavirus infection were diagnosed among residents of the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, according to the regional publication Diario de canoas…

As a scientist from the laboratory of molecular microbiology of the University of Novo Amburg Fernand Spilki told, the patients are about 30 years old. According to the specialist, despite the detection of traces of infection by two varieties of coronavirus at once, the disease was mild and moderate.

No complications were found in these patients. Scientists believe that we can also talk about sequential infection with two different SARS-CoV-2 mutations with a short time interval. At the moment, researchers do not give predictions about how dangerous the course of such a disease may be in patients from risk groups.

It is known that in total, experts were able to identify five varieties of coronavirus in Rio Grande do Sul, among which there are forms with a mutation in the S-protein, such changes in the structure of the virus envelope are characteristic of the so-called “South African” and “Brazilian” strains.

Recall that a new variant of the 501.V2 virus was confirmed by South African scientists at the end of last year. To date, no mutations of the coronavirus from South Africa and Japan have been detected in the Russian Federation.