According to the InfoGripe bulletin, the situation is due to the growth, in several states, of different respiratory viruses

The bulletin InfoGripe from the Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) released on Thursday (28 March 2024) indicates that cases of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) have increased in children, young people and adults across the country. The situation is due to the growth, in several states, of different respiratory viruses such as influenza (flu), RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and rhinovirus.

The bulletin also indicates a downward trend in SARS cases in the population aged 50 and over, due to the reduction in Covid cases in the Central-West and Southeast regions, and also a reduction in cases in the South region.

According to InfoGripe coordinator, Marcelo Gomes, this situation masks the growth in SARS cases due to other respiratory viruses in these age groups, especially those associated with the influenza A virus.

“This scenario is fundamentally the same as last week. Maintenance of decline in hospitalizations associated with covid-19 in the Center-South, contrasting with the increase in RSV and rhinovirus in practically the entire country (including the Center-South) and influenza A in the North, Northeast, Southeast and South”he said.

In the cities of São Paulo and Rio, when studying the total number of new hospitalizations for SARS, without analyzing by age group, a stable scenario is observed. Gomes stated that, in fact, this situation is due to the drop in Covid, camouflaging the increase in hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses.

“If we look only at children, where RSV and rhinovirus are mainly present in hospitalizations, we clearly see the sign of a significant increase in SARS”said the researcher.

He also highlighted the importance of prevention care: “In cases of respiratory infections, flu symptoms and colds, you should seek medical advice, in addition to resting and wearing a good mask whenever you need to leave the house. Vaccination is also essential. The flu vaccine is available in several places”.

Mortality

The incidence of SARS due to covid remains the scenario of greatest impact on children up to 2 years old and elderly people over 65 years old. The increase in the circulation of RSV has led to a significant increase in the incidence of SARS in young children, surpassing that associated with Covid in this age group.

Other respiratory viruses that stand out for the incidence of SARS in young children continue to be Sars-CoV-2 (covid) and rhinovirus. The influenza virus has been increasing the incidence of SARS in children, pre-adolescents and the elderly. Regarding SARS mortality, it has remained significantly higher in the elderly, with a large prevalence of Covid.

In total, 23 capitals in the country show an increase in SARS cases:

Aracaju (SE);

Belém (PA);

Brasilia;

Campo Grande, MS);

Curitiba (PR);

Florianópolis (SC);

Fortaleza (CE);

Goiânia (GO);

João Pessoa (PB);

Macapá (AP);

Maceió (AL);

Manaus (AM);

Natal, RN);

Palmas (TO);

Porto Alegre (RS);

Porto Velho (RO);

Recife PE);

Rio Branco (AC);

Rio de Janeiro – RJ);

Salvador BA);

São Luís (MA);

Teresina (PI); It is

Vitória (ES).

With information from Brazil Agency.