FromMichelle Mantey close

Severe itching and red spots on the skin can be signs of scabies. However, it often goes undetected for several weeks before the first symptoms become apparent.

Frankfurt – itching on the body can have many causes. If the itching is permanent, it may be due to chronic diseases such as diabetes. Allergies or a vitamin deficiency can also trigger the unpleasant itchy feeling on the skin, as can skin diseases. Small nodules, blisters or redness on the skin can be a sign of scabies, a contagious skin disease. According to the WHO report, around 300 million people had scabies in 2018.

After being infected with scabies, small female itch mites penetrate the upper layer of the skin to lay their eggs there. Scabies mites are parasites that live on and in their host’s skin. They eat loudly gesundheitsinformation.de of human cell debris and cell fluid. Just a few mites can already cause severe itching, which is triggered by the reaction of the human immune system. This reacts to the scabies mites and their excretions.

What are the symptoms of scabies skin disease?

The precarious thing about this is that the first symptoms usually only appear two to five weeks after the initial infection. In people who practice intensive personal hygiene, the symptoms can remain undetected for a long time, since the changes in the skin are hardly visible. And even worse, according to the report by the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), the course of scabies can even become chronic if it is not recognized and left untreated.

And so other people can be infected. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 380,000 people contracted scabies in 2018. That is an estimated nine times more people than in 2009. According to the BZgA, the following symptoms should therefore be taken into account:

Burn of the skin

of the skin itching especially at night

especially at night Small blisters

flushed nodules and pustules

and Thin, irregular and difficult to see lines under the skin (mite ducts) See also Diabetes: US approves test in patients with stem cells

In addition, allergic reactions occur more frequently, as well as pus blisters on the skin. The mites feel particularly good after gesundheitsinformation.de where the skin is very thin, such as on the hands or feet. The mites also nest particularly frequently under the armpits, crooks of the elbows or behind the knees, as well as on the nipples, buttocks or genitals. The head, face, palms and soles are often only affected in small children and infants. Prone to contagion are noisy MSD manuals People with a weakened immune system.

The contagious skin disease scabies can also be transmitted through textiles

If the infection is re-infected, the signs can be seen after about four days. The itch mites are often transmitted from person to person through prolonged physical contact lasting about five to ten minutes. It is also possible for scabies to be transmitted from animal to human. According to a report by the BZgA, these do not survive long on human skin, so treatment is generally not necessary.

Since the mites do not survive long outside the body, infection through clothing, bed linen, upholstery or towels is less common, but also possible. To prevent this transmission, cleaning the textiles by washing them in the washing machine with hot water and then ironing them hot or drying them in the dryer is noisy MSD manuals sufficient.

Itching persists for a few weeks after treating scabies

The treatment takes place after MSD manuals usually through special ointments that are applied to the skin. In special cases, oral medication may also be required. However, the itching usually continues for a few weeks after the treatment. The body continues to react to the dead itch mites under the skin.

In the event of an infection, it is important to inform people with whom there was close physical contact, such as family members or sexual partners. These must be treated as a precaution. Otherwise, mutual contamination can occur again. (mom)