Jewish Observatory for Human Rights shows that 49 violations were recorded in the period; in 2020, there were 21

Data from the OJDHB (Jewish Observatory of Human Rights in Brazil) show that 2021 set a record in the number of cases involving neo-Nazi violations. There were 49, against 21 in 2020, which represents an increase of 133% in these 2 years. Here’s the intact (8 MB).

In all, there were 114 cases registered from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022. In the 1st year of the survey, there were 12 episodes of this nature, while 32 cases were identified in the 1st half of 2022.

The survey considers events of a neo-Nazi character that do not mention “Jews”but make explicit references to Hitler, Nazism or the Holocaust, including historical facts about the Nazi regime –such as gas chambers or ghettos– or their symbols (the swastika is an example).

Anti-Semitic events, on the other hand, are those aimed specifically at Jews, even if they also refer to other groups. According to the report, from 2019 to the end of the 1st half of 2022, there were 55 violations.

The record was set in 2021, with 18 cases. Another 12 occurrences were recorded in 2019, 14 in 2020 and 11 until June 2022.

The observatory’s research is based on publications made in communication vehicles and digital media.

“The constant and growing manifestations of discrimination against specific social groups, associated with the stimulus to the violation of democracy, in part resulting from neo-Nazi and neo-fascist ideology and practice that occur around the planet, are broader movements, which have as one of their aspects of anti-Semitism”says an excerpt from the report.

According to the observatory, “there is no way to treat antisemitism separately from neo-Nazi or neo-fascist manifestations”.