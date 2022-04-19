More cases of an unknown variant of hepatitis have been identified in young children, including Dutch patients. This is reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) this afternoon. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) opened an investigation into cases of severe hepatitis in children in the United Kingdom.
