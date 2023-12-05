Rospotrebnadzor reported the identification of cases of mycoplasma infection in Russia

Several cases of mycoplasma pneumonia have been identified in Russia, Rospotrebnadzor reported this. The department emphasized that the situation is fully under control.

Currently, isolated cases of mycoplasma infection are also being recorded in Russia. Just like abroad, there are no changes in the clinical picture of the disease, in particular the appearance of more severe forms of infection Rospotrebnadzor

Mycoplasma infection is caused by mycoplasma bacteria, which infect many tissues and internal organs. The pathogen can live inside the human body for a long time without causing symptoms of the disease, but when the immune system is weakened, mycoplasmas begin to multiply.

In November, an outbreak of SARS, which most often affects children, was recorded in China. In this regard, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on the Chinese authorities to introduce restrictive measures to reduce the risks of respiratory diseases.

China’s State Health Commission said the wave of cases was caused by known pathogens. The department attributes the outbreak to the lifting of restrictions in force in the country during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia and respiratory syncytial virus.

Rospotrebnadzor clarified that the situation with respiratory diseases is under control

Rospotrebnadzor stated that the situation with respiratory diseases in Russia is fully under control, all cases of infection, including in groups, are being actively investigated.

Thanks to a multi-level epidemiological surveillance system that makes it possible to identify infectious patients in the shortest possible time and prevent the spread of infection among the population, the morbidity situation is currently completely under the control of Rospotrebnadzor Rospotrebnadzor

The department emphasized that complex laboratory diagnostics are being carried out on sick people and those who came into contact with them, and anti-epidemic measures are being organized.

On November 8, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the first 10 cases of the new strain of coronavirus “Pirola” had been identified in Russia. She also said that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required this season.

An infectious disease specialist believes that it is incorrect to talk about an epidemic of mycoplasma infection

Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN) Sergei Voznesensky told RIA Newsthat it is incorrect to talk about an epidemic of mycoplasma infection.

It is generally incorrect to talk about this situation with terms such as “epidemic” and “pandemic”. Sergei Voznesensky Associate Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases, RUDN University

He noted that the pathogen has been known for a long time, there are test systems and effective antibacterial drugs.

Earlier, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov explained that a pandemic of mycoplasma pneumonia, an outbreak of which was recorded in China, similar to the coronavirus, is unlikely. It is widespread in many countries of the world, including Russia, and most often occurs easily.