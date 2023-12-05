Rospotrebnadzor: cases of mycoplasma infection registered in Russia

Isolated cases of mycoplasma infection have been reported in Russia. Rospotrebnadzor reported this to Lenta.ru.

“Currently, isolated cases of mycoplasma infection are also being registered in the Russian Federation. Just as abroad, there are no changes in the clinical picture of the disease, in particular, the emergence of more severe forms of infection,” the press service explained.

They added that group cases of illness are being investigated. In addition, comprehensive laboratory diagnostics of infected citizens, as well as persons in contact with them, is carried out. Rospotrebnadzor also announced various anti-epidemic measures being taken in connection with the discovery of the infection.

Mycoplasma infection is caused by mycoplasma bacteria, which infect many tissues and internal organs. The pathogen can live inside the human body for a long time without causing symptoms of the disease, but when the immune system is weakened, mycoplasmas begin to multiply.

Earlier, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that bird flu is the first candidate for a new pandemic, which could be quite severe.