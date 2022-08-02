EP Tuesday, 2 August 2022, 18:51



Spain reported 4,577 confirmed cases of monkeypox on Tuesday, according to data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health. Of them, 23 infections correspond to the Region of Murcia.

The Community has received 76 vaccines against the disease, of which 21 have already been administered to close contacts of people who have contracted the disease. For the Ministry of Health, it is an amount that “is barely enough to deal with the vaccination of close contacts with anticipation.” For this reason, the regional government demanded that the Ministry send enough vaccines so that the community “cope with the disease, in addition to a clear distribution protocol that ensures equity between autonomies.”

From the Executive of the Region of Murcia they criticize the “inefficiency and improvisation, since it has only obtained 5,000 doses despite the fact that we are the European country that presents the most cases, and has sent them to the communities more than two months after detection. of the disease in our country.

Cases in the rest of Spain



The majority of the cases come from Madrid, with 1,766; followed by Catalonia, with 1,463, Andalusia, with 545; Valencian Community, with 236; Basque Country, with 115; and the Canary Islands with 107.

This Tuesday’s Health report does not include information on deaths or the characteristics of the cases, which will be included in Friday’s update. So far, two deaths caused by the disease are known in the country.

In the rest of Europe, as of August 2, a total of 10,594 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported, including Germany (2,677), the United Kingdom (2,469), France (1,955), the Netherlands (925) and Portugal ( 633) the most affected countries besides Spain. Most are young men with a history of relationships in a risky sexual context.