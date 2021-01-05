The first cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus, which was previously detected in the UK, were detected in Slovakia.

The head of the Ministry of Health of the republic Marek Krajci announced this on his official Facebook page.

According to him, already in the first samples taken in the region of Michalovce in the east of the country, experts from Comenius University in Bratislava identified the so-called “British” strain of coronavirus.

At the same time, Kraichi did not specify the number of identified patients infected with this type of coronavirus.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of the city of Nitra in western Slovakia faced serious problems in organizing the burial of the dead from COVID-19. To store bodies in the city, they intend to use the ice of the hockey field at the winter stadium.