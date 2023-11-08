Rospotrebnadzor: 10 cases of infection with the pyrola strain were identified in the Russian Federation

Ten cases of infection with a new variant of the coronavirus “Pyrola” have been identified in Russia. This was announced by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. She also noted that the strain is expected to spread throughout the country, although at the moment all cases are imported.

Ten cases of infection with the new pyrola virus have been identified in the country. Until November 3, we did not register this virus in Russia Anna Popova head of Rospotrebnadzor

The department clarified that three cases of the new strain of COVID-19 were identified in Moscow and seven in St. Petersburg. Infection with the omicron subvariant virus BA.2.86 was detected by laboratories of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor and the Smorodintsev Influenza Research Institute.

The first cases of the new variant of coronavirus infection “Pirola” (BA.2.86) were recorded in France in August 2023. The strain subsequently spread to Denmark, Israel, the USA, Great Britain, and the countries of South Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has placed this variant of the virus under surveillance. It turned out that the strain had undergone mutations that made it more infectious.

Epidemiologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN) Vadim Pokrovsky noted that “pirola” resembles previous strains, but it has some changes in structure, and therefore those antibodies that work well against previous strains may not suppress this virus.

Related materials:

The head of Rospotrebnadzor assessed the severity of the coronavirus variant “Pyrola”

Anna Popova said that the “pirola” variant of coronavirus does not cause a more severe course of the disease.

So far, according to our observations and the observations of colleagues abroad, it does not cause a more severe course of Anna Popova head of Rospotrebnadzor

The head of Rospotrebnadzor warned that the first days of illness after infection can be difficult, with high fever. She recommended paying close attention to your health, wearing masks where possible, and staying home at the first symptoms of illness to prevent the spread of infection.

At the end of September, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that patients at risk for COVID-19 should wear masks in public places. According to him, the coronavirus infection continues to mutate, however, these changes associated with the spread and contagiousness of the virus are not critical, and COVID-19 strains are not aggressive.

At risk due to pyrola are older people and those with weakened immune systems and chronic diseases, explained Mikhail Kostinov, head of the department of epidemiology and modern vaccination technologies at Sechenov University.

Related materials:

Popova said that vaccination against coronavirus is not required this season

Anna Popova said that this season, vaccination against coronavirus is not required, since there are no significant risks associated with this infection.

We do not require or suggest immunization against covid this season. Anna Popova head of Rospotrebnadzor

The head of Rospotrebnadzor recommended that Russians undergo seasonal flu vaccination. At the same time, she noted that a new wave of COVID-19 cases has begun in Russia. According to Popova, this is already regarded as the beginning of the epidemic, the beginning of the rise.

On November 7, the anti-coronavirus headquarters reported that the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia had increased by almost a third in a week. An increase in the number of cases is observed in 73 regions, 64 of which also record an increase in the number of hospitalizations.

Prior to this, on November 4, the State Duma reintroduced testing for coronavirus, which was canceled in June 2022. However, Rospotrebnadzor assured that there are no plans to introduce restrictions due to the spread of infection.